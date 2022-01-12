ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jameson Williams tore ACL in championship game, per report

By Mike Rodak
AL.com
AL.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams tore the ACL in his left knee in Monday’s national championship game, ESPN reported Tuesday. ESPN’s report added that Williams will have surgery within the next 10 days and is expected to make a full recovery, which...

www.al.com

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL DRAFT: Evan Neal is projected No. 1 overall; Jameson Williams falls out of first round

The 2021-2022 college football season has come to a close, and the NFL playoffs are upon us. This can only mean one thing: It’s time to focus on the draft. Many of Alabama’s star players are not yet eligible for the draft, and those that are find themselves trapped in position groups overloaded with talent across the nation. However, one player stands high above the rest.
NFL
Golf Digest

The Jameson Williams injury is exhibit A on why NFL prospects shouldn't play bowl games

Sources out of Alabama are indicating that Jameson Williams, Alabama's star receiver, suffered a torn ACL in Monday night's championship game against Georgia. This is not the athletic death sentence it used to be; the ESPN story has doctors who swear he'll regain his ridiculous speed, and maybe—maybe—it won't even affect his draft status. That said, he's considered the best receiving prospect in the draft and was comfortably set to go in the top ten overall, and any hit to that is a really big deal for his financial future. This is a major injury (trust me, I tore mine three years ago), even if modern medicine has made leaps and bounds, and there's every chance that teams who were enthusiastic five days ago are now feeling a lot more hesitant to blow a top pick on a guy who may or may not ever rise to his former level.
NFL
UPI News

Alabama WR, NFL prospect Jameson Williams tore ACL, needs surgery

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams, a top 2022 NFL Draft prospect, tore the ACL in his left knee and needs surgery, an MRI showed. Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and on3.com on Tuesday about the results of the MRI and expected surgery. ESPN reported that Williams will likely undergo surgery within the next 10 days.
NFL
rocketcitynow.com

Championship Drive to Indy - Jameson Williams has torn ACL

INDIANAPOLIS — Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams tore the ACL in his left knee in Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Doctors believe that, after surgery within the next 10 days, Williams will retain his sub 4.3 speed, and they...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021

Bo Jackson is a former professional baseball and football player and is considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time due to his achievements in multiple sports. He is the only professional athlete in history to be named an All-Star in both the MLB and NFL. In this article, we’ll take a look at Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021.
MLB
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
CBS Sports

Bill Cowher on Steelers-Chiefs NFL Wild Card Playoff game: 'I expect this game to be a lot closer'

Bill Cowher knows a thing or two when it comes to proving people wrong. An undersized college linebacker who went undrafted, Cowher battled and ultimately earned a spot on the Browns' 53-man roster. As the Steelers' head coach, Cowher's Steelers nearly upset the Cowboys in Super Bowl XXX as a 13.5-point underdog. A decade later, his team made history by becoming the first sixth seed to win the Super Bowl.
NFL
NBC Washington

Report: Peyton Manning, John Elway to Bid on Broncos in Separate Groups

Report: Manning, Elway to bid on Broncos in separate groups originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. John Elway helped bring Peyton Manning into the Denver Broncos organization back in 2012. Ten years later, the two Hall of Fame quarterbacks reportedly will be competing against one another to buy the team.
NFL
