ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

When It Comes to Weight Loss, It’s Not Just Psychological

By Reviewed by Vanessa Lancaster
psychologytoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSet-point theory suggests that each person has a predetermined weight where their body functions optimally. Our bodies adjust their regulatory systems to keep us at our set-points. Our body weights are not necessarily indicative of our health statuses. Though more people acknowledge that the diet industry is misleading, weight...

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

4 Carbs You Can Eat Non-Stop While Trying To Lose Weight, According To Doctors

There are so many programs, pills, and strict diets out there that promise weight loss results fast. While we all like the sound of a quick fix for weight loss, the only thing that will yield true, long term results can only be achieved by remaining in a calorie deficit, which means taking in less calories than you exert throughout the day. There’s a common misconception that there are certain food groups that have to be cut out for this to occur, especially carbs. But, this is actually untrue—while there are some forms of carbohydrates that are more nutritious than others, carbohydrates are actually a necessary part of a balanced diet. We asked Dr. Niket Sonpal, an NYC Internist and Gastroenterologist, to debunk the common misconceptions about carbs and weight loss, and what carbs he recommends you add to your plate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Foods You Should Stop Eating If You Suffer From Hair Loss, According To Doctors

Losing your hair can be a traumatic and devastating experience, but there are lifestyle changes you can make to combat it. Your locks are impacted by how you wear them, how you style them, and often most importantly, what you eat to nourish them. SheFinds spoke to several doctors, including dermatologists and nutritionists, about not only what to eat for your hair’s benefit, but also what foods to avoid if you want a healthier mane.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Doubling Weight Loss

Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
WEIGHT LOSS
spring.org.uk

The Common Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

A glass or two each day can help to boost weight loss by 100 percent. Drinking milk can help increase weight loss, multiple studies find. A glass or two of milk each day could increase weight loss by 100 percent, one study has found. Milk can double fat loss in...
DIETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weight Gain#Brain Research#Calories
spring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
HEALTH
thekatynews.com

Best vitamins for the immune system

We all want one thing, and that is a healthy immune system. However, do you understand the importance of your diet when it comes to a healthy immune system? We have stopped consuming fresh fruits and vegetables, which is the main reason behind our weak immune systems. In recent years,...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
TODAY.com

If all I do is walk, is that a good enough workout?

As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
WORKOUTS
spring.org.uk

5 Foods And Drinks That Reduce Blood Pressure

The foods and drink that lower blood pressure and prevent heart disease. Eating berries, nuts, cocoa products, apples, and drinking tea have been found to improve blood circulation and vascular health. These foods and drink are rich in flavanols, a type of polyphenol that has powerful antioxidant effects. A diet...
NUTRITION
healththoroughfare.com

How to Get Rid of Belly Fat by Eating THIS for Breakfast!

If you are on your health journey this year but have been struggling with that stubborn belly fat for a long time, you may benefit from some great advice from a dietician!. Of course, some softness around your middle is really not something to worry about as far as “aesthetics” are concerned but you should also know that carrying it for a long time can unfortunately lead to some serious health issues.
FITNESS
blavity.com

Singer Syleena Johnson Flexes New Muscles On TV Show And Shares Weight Loss Tips

Singer Syleena Johnson always had goals outside of her music career, including one surprising fitness aspiration that she kept private until recently. The Grammy-nominated artist was silently grinding toward becoming a fitness competitor, but things didn't immediately pan out how she planned. "I always wanted to do this, but I...
WEIGHT LOSS
artvoice.com

Is Oatmeal Good for Weight Loss

Oatmeal is a great breakfast option for many people around the world. But, like other foods, you may have concerns about whether it contributes to your progress as far as losing weight goes. Oatmeal is classified as healthy food, but like every other food, the quality and the amount you...
DIETS
Knowridge Science Report

Top 10 worst foods for people with diabetes

One part of living with diabetes everyone has to think about is what they eat. Eating the recommended amount of food from the five food groups, including lots of fruit and vegetables, will provide you with the nutrients you need to live a healthy life. Matching the amount of food...
HEALTH
shefinds

Dietitians Agree: The One Food You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Weight Loss

Healthy eating boils down to so much more than the first meal of your day, but that’s not to say a balanced breakfast isn’t a key piece in promoting sustainable weight loss with ease. Kickstarting your morning with a meal that will not only keep you full but also fuel your muscles and boost your metabolism will allow for significant changes to develop in your body over time.
DIETS
thekatynews.com

Best vitamins for depression

Mental health conditions are serious issues that we should focus on. However, we choose to ignore them. Depression – a mood disorder is common amongst people. Depression is termed in different ways. Some call it a major depressive disorder, and some clinical depression. When people have depression, they do...
MENTAL HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

25 Junk Foods That Are Actually Not So Bad for You

Remember when margarine was healthier than butter? That was before studies revealed how unhealthy synthetic trans fats can be. Nutrition science is constantly changing, and with it, the reputations of formerly vilified foods. 24/7 Tempo reviewed dozens of foods that are often considered unhealthy and found the ones with redeeming qualities, either due to their […]
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy