Top Winter Olympics ski moments

By Cassandra Negley
Northwest Signal
 4 days ago

WIth the 2022 Beijing Olympics approaching, Curated...

www.northwestsignal.net

The Independent

No guarantees for Team GB as Covid complications hit Winter Olympics build-up

British hopes for a best-ever medal haul at next month’s Winter Olympics could be compromised by surging coronavirus rates that threaten to leave athletes’ participation in Beijing in the balance.More than five medals – the top end of the expected medal range of three to seven confirmed on Thursday by UK Sport – would constitute a history-making mark for Team GB whose final team for the Games is set to number in the mid-fifties.But first there is the task of negotiating the next few weeks Covid-free, with Team GB chef de mission Georgie Harland conceding there could be setbacks...
AFP

Valieva, 15, completes Russian Euro skate sweep ahead of Olympics

Russia's Kamila Valieva, just 15 years old, hammered home her status as Olympic Games gold medal favourite on Saturday when she swept to the European title in Tallinn. Their main rivals for Olympic gold, French pair Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, the 2018 Olympic runners-up, opted to miss the event in Tallinn as a health precaution ahead of the Beijing Games.
Lifestyle
Place
Beijing, CN
Travel
Sports
Elite Daily

These 35 Ski Trip Instagram Captions Will Come In Handy This Winter Ski-son

Ski season is officially here, so it's time to grab your gear, round up your besties, and hit up the closest mountain. A ski trip with your friends is one of the greatest plans you can make during the winter, am I right? It's filled with so much adventure and breathtaking scenery. By day, you could be skiing and enjoying delicious foods on the mountaintop. At night, it’s time to put on your PJs and curl up by the fire with hot chocolate and s'mores. Whatever adventure awaits, here are some clever captions for a ski trip with your favorite people, because you're bound to take a ton of pics along the way.
lynnhazan.com

Top Skiing Destinations in the US

First snow day means it’s time for a ski vacation! From Aspen to Park City, the United States is home to some of the best skiing in the world. Here are the top skiing destinations in the US!. Park City. Home to some of the country’s best ski resorts...
KCRA.com

Tahoe Olympian opens up about parenthood, skiing ahead of Winter Olympics

Finding focus is key for any Olympic athlete, but that gets tricky for the small number of Team USA athletes who are also parents. That includes Tahoe skier David Wise. Wise, who was born and raised in Reno, is a two-time gold medalist skier now aiming for his third in the Winter Olympics.
New York Post

George McQuinn, Olympic skiing hopeful, in terrifying crash

Professional skier George McQuinn was knocked unconscious after a dangerous fall while competing in FIS Freestyle World Cup event in Deer Valley, Utah on Thursday. The scary scene was caught on video and showed the Team USA moguls racer appearing to hit his head on the last jump of the course. His body then seemed to go limp as he slid down the mountain on his stomach, face-first.
iheart.com

Top Kraken prospect Matty Beniers is headed to the Winter Olympics

Center Matty Beniers will get a second chance to wear the colors of his home country in international competition this year. USA Hockey on Thursday announced Beniers, the second overall pick by the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, has been named to the roster for the upcoming Winter Olympic games in Beijing, China, the latest benchmark in a season delivering promising signs as he prepares for a potential career in the NHL.
