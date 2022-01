The Florida Gators (9-6, 0-3 SEC) are still looking for their first win in the SEC this year and have to go on the road to play the South Carolina Gamecocks (10-5, 1-2 SEC) on Saturday. Florida comes into the game averaging 13.5 turnovers per game and the numbers have been worse in all but one of the last several contests. It’s a team that is unselfish and wants to make the play for others, but they have to be a little more protective when it comes to passing the ball to teammates.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO