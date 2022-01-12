ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diane Kruger: Quentin Tarantino didn’t want me in ‘Inglourious Basterds’

By Samantha Ibrahim
NYPost
 3 days ago
Kruger played the role of Bridget von Hammersmark, a German actress who doubled as spy for the Allies, in the 2009 film. WireImage; Getty Images

Success is the best revenge.

Diane Kruger claimed that her “Inglourious Basterds” director Quentin Tarantino originally didn’t want her to be in the 2009 World War II film.

Kruger, 45, played the role of Bridget von Hammersmark, a German actress who doubled as a spy for the allies.

The German-born actress explained on an episode of the Reign with Josh Smith podcast that Tarantino, 58, wasn’t too keen on casting her and had his doubts about her abilities.

Kruger alleged that she had to jump through “hoops” to get cast in the part in the ensemble movie.

The Post has reached out to Tarantino’s reps for comment.

“He auditioned everyone. He didn’t want to audition me because he saw a movie that I was in he didn’t like. So he didn’t believe in me from the get-go,” the “National Treasure” star said. “Literally, the only reason he auditioned me is because there was no one left to audition.”

Diane Kruger in 2009’s “Inglourious Basterds.”

“I had to pay for my own flight from New York to go to Germany because he wouldn’t, even though, obviously, he’s American, but he wouldn’t see me in the US,” she continued. “So I had to jump through all these hoops that definitely put my nose out of joint, but I was like, ‘You know what? F – – k him! I’m just gonna do that and prove to him that I can do it.’ And thankfully it all worked out.”

Kruger received much acclaim for her role and even scored a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role.

Kruger added that things may seem “unfair” at moments, however, “You’ve gotta change the narrative.”

Kruger previously defended Tarantino when he came under fire in 2018.

The mother of one added that she believes the situation educated the Oscar-winning filmmaker.

“I think for him, too, that must’ve been a lesson. Sometimes you are the one that puts — and I’m sure I’m guilty of that too — you put people in boxes. You think they’re gonna be one way and then they’re not at all.”

She came to the defense of the “Kill Bill” director back in 2018 when allegations of him mistreating stars on set surfaced.

In an Instagram post, Kruger wrote: “I would like to say that my work experience with Quentin Tarantino was pure joy. He treated me with utter respect and never abused his power or forced me to do anything I wasn’t comfortable with.“

Kruger earned major acclaim for her role in Tarantino’s World War II flick.

