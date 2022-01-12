ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mickey Guyton blasts racist tweet: Country stars rally behind her

By Sam Donsky
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MqsTH_0dj5uEu100
Getty Images for CMA; Getty Imag

Country singer Mickey Guyton started off the new year calling out a shockingly racist comment she received on Twitter.

On Saturday the 38-year-old “Black Like Me” singer posted a screenshot of the racist message in the hopes of raising awareness among her fans of the hate she and others in her community receive.

“@MickeyGuyton We don’t want your kind in country music!” the tweet to Guyton started. “All you people talk about is your god damn race and skin color! Don’t you effers have Rap, Hip Hop & R&B? Gotta ruin and destroy s – – t with your woke bs! Just like y’all did with MTV! Get the F out of our country music!”

Guyton captioned the post, “Started off 2022 with a good ole batch of racism. I show you this so you guys continue the fight for equality and love and acceptance.”

Fellow country music stars rushed to her defense in the comments, along with other music titans, celebrities and fans.

“Oh you know… just another Saturday for us. That fact that he took time out of his day to write this while having a video game [as] his profile pic. He’s a joke. Love sis,” black country musician Jimmie Allen wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mtkQ6_0dj5uEu100
Mickey Guyton has shared the hateful message she received on Twitter.

Questlove commented, “We here standing with you. Keep goin! (Keep receipts too).”

“So unfortunate and very sad,” Al Roker’s wife Deborah Roberts wrote. “Stay strong and focused on your beautiful work your beautiful soul!”

Guyton also reposted the Tweet in her own thread with her personal brand of humor, saying “Aww little Sammy is upset in 2022. Bless your little heart.”

“You so fn strong girl,” Kane Brown replied.

The user who originally tweeted the racist comment has since been suspended by the social media platform.

The 2021 Country Music Awards co-host is known to take a stance against racism and sexism through her music with songs like “Black Like Me,” “Remember Her Name,” “Love My Hair” and “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?”

In 2020, she made history when she was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Country Solo Performance category — making her the first black solo female artist to earn a Grammy nomination in a country music category. She picked up three more nominations this year for Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Song and Best Country Album.

Despite big names like Guyton, Brown and Allen entering the pop culture scene, a lack of diversity in the country music genre has long been considered an issue.

In an interview with the New Yorker in June 2021, Guyton reflected on her career and how her race contributed to Nashville’s often ham-handed attempt to bring more diversity to the scene.

“I look back in my career, and I was a token in so many different ways,” she shared with the magazine. “I remember there would be corporate events where — in order to make the company look good — who did they have front and center as one of the artists they’re excited about?” she asked, referring to herself.

And Guyton’s stance on social media haters has a history as well.

“I’ve been called the N-word enough that it just kind of rolls off,” she said. “But when I do get racial slurs coming at me, I post them. My thinking is, if somebody wants to spew hate at me, I’ll gladly give them the platform to do it. You were brave enough to search out my name, say these words, send me that message — and now I have receipts.”

Comments / 2

Related
Billboard

Mickey Guyton Says She ‘Was in a Really Bad Place’ After Getting Hate Mail for Calling Out Racism & Sexism

Mickey Guyton dives into some serious topics on the new episode of Becky G’s Facebook Watch series Face to Face With Becky G. In the episode titled “Becky G & Mickey Guyton: Battling Systemic Racism in Country Music,” which premieres Tuesday, Jan. 4, Guyton discusses her personal experiences confronting racism and sexism as a Black female artist working in the country music industry.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Deborah Roberts
Person
Al Roker
Person
Mickey Guyton
Person
Kane Brown
ETOnline.com

Mickey Guyton Shares How Nick Cannon's DJ Helped Her Break Into Country Music

It's been a long road to success for country music star Mickey Guyton, and she's sharing her story with Becky G. In the latest episode of Facebook Watch's Face to Face With Becky G, the GRAMMY-nominated artist recalled getting her start and the obstacles she faced during her journey. "Your...
MUSIC
countryliving.com

Mickey Guyton, Sara Evans, and More Pay Tribute to Bob Saget

Fans were shocked by the news that comedian and actor Bob Saget had passed on Sunday, January 9. The news was something we didn't expect and stars from all walks of life paid tribute to the beloved actor. Saget was best known for his iconic role as father Danny Tanner,...
CELEBRITIES
soultracks.com

Prayers going up for ailing singer and radio host Alyson Williams

(December 30, 2021) Friends all over the world are posting prayers of healing for the First Lady of Def Jam, the great Alyson Williams, who is reportedly in the hospital. The nature of her ailment is undisclosed. The 59 year old Williams has spent virtually her whole life making people...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Stars#Other Music#Country Music Awards#Racism#Mickeyguyton#Hip Hop R B#Mtv
Hello Magazine

Al Roker and wife Deborah Roberts in disbelief over son Nick

Al Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts, couldn't help but marvel at just how quickly their youngest son, Nick, is growing up - and you should see the photo. The Today show weatherman and ABC journalist are proud parents and regularly rave about their offspring on social media. This time it was...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
goodhousekeeping.com

Is Blake Shelton Really Leaving 'The Voice'? Here's What the Country Star Has Said

Now that The Voice has wrapped up season 21, it's time for the coaches to take a moment to enjoy the holiday season and focus on their other exciting projects. But while we wait to see if NBC renews the singing show for another installment, we'll be wondering about the future of one coach in particular, the one and only Blake Shelton.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'Today' Show Fans Are Emotional Over Deborah Roberts’ Touching Instagram With Al Roker

Deborah Roberts and Al Roker continue to make their fans smile every time they post about each other on Instagram. The ABC News correspondent and Today show star have been married for over 25 years and have always shared cute moments from their marriage and family along the way. While celebrating the start of 2022, Deborah snapped a date night picture with her husband (which you can see here) and posted it on Instagram along with a reflective caption.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Morgan Wallen's Grand Ole Opry appearance sparks swift backlash

Morgan Wallen appeared alongside his Big Loud label-mate, ERNEST, Saturday night as the emerging country vocalist made his scheduled debut appearance at the Grand Ole Opry. The tandem recently collaborated on a new ballad, "Flower Shops," which they sang together during ERNEST's set. The appearance was first reported via the...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

‘Mickey Mouse Club’ star Tiffini Hale has died aged 46

Tiffini Hale, one of the original castmembers on The All New Mickey Mouse Club and member of the Disney-created pop group The Party, has died aged 46. According to an Instagram post signed by her bandmates and Disney Channel co-stars, the singer and actor “suffered a cardiac arrest that resulted in her being left in a coma. After many prayers and with her family by her side, our dearest Tiff took her last breath Christmas morning. She is now resting peacefully”.
THEATER & DANCE
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Ricki Lake shares photos of her seaside wedding

Talk show host Ricki Lake just got married. Lake tied the knot with Ross Burningham on Jan. 2, she shared in an Instagram post. The couple announced their engagement last May. "The happiest of days! 1/2/22" she captioned a handful of images. "#gratitude #love #abundance #family" Lake, 53, told "Good...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy