Navajo Nation: 93 more COVID-19 cases, 1st death in 4 days

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 93 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one death, the first in four days.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals since the pandemic began to 43,241 cases with 1,594 known deaths.

Based on cases from Dec. 24-Jan. 6, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory for 61 communities due to the uncontrolled spread of the virus.

This week, tribal President Jonathan Nez issued an executive order mandating all employees to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination booster shot by Jan. 24.

If an employee is not fully vaccinated and doesn’t get a booster shot, the employee is required to submit a negative COVID-19 test result at least once every 14 days.

The reservation covers 27,000 square miles and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Judge denies North Dakota’s federal oil leasing request

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A judge has denied North Dakota’s request for an order forcing the federal government to hold oil lease sales. The Bureau of Land Management is planning to hold such a sale in the first quarter of 2022 after canceling all sales last year. The Bismarck Tribune reports U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor ruled against the state Friday in part because a U.S. Justice Department attorney has offered an assurance that the bureau plans to hold the sale imminently.
Bill would make it easier for homeless to get state IDs

BOSTON (AP) — A bill approved by the Massachusetts Senate would make it easier for people who are homeless to obtain a state ID. Under current state law, a person experiencing homelessness who wants to obtain a Massachusetts identification card is faced with costly fees and documentation requirements, including providing proof of a residence that they may not have.
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

