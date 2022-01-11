Rivian Automotive Stock News and Forecast: Why is RIVN falling below its IPO price?

NASDAQ:RIVN fell by 5.61% during Monday’s trading session. The company reported on Monday that the COO retired in December. Rivian files a patent for a new electric bike. NASDAQ:RIVN has had a rough start to 2022 after being one of the highest-profile IPOs from last year. The electric truck maker has had to deal with both supply chain issues and increasing pressure on growth stocks as interest rates continue to rise. On Monday, shares of Rivian fell a further 5.61% and closed the first trading day of the week at $81.44. The stock is fast approaching the recent 52-week low price of $75.13. Despite a broader market bounce during intraday trading, Rivian continued to fall lower and even extended the decline into after hours trading. At the time of this writing, Rivian is down nearly 4% in extended hours.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO