Neko Ghost, Jump! Hops Into Early Access

The Anacrusis Early Access reviewed by Luke Winkie on PC. Narration by Mark Medina. Also available on Xbox. The Anacrusis lets you explore a plush spaceship heavily indebted to paperback sci-fi cliches. It's one of the better settings deployed in a co-op shooter, but the actual co-op shooting against waves of aliens suffers from a stark absence of any interesting ideas beyond the change of scenery. The gunplay is dull, the enemies never change, and the small handful of levels all meld together into the same tiresome grind. With a noticeable amount of jank sticking to the early access launch version and some weird graphical lapses, The Anacrusis becomes a difficult game to recommend at this stage. Perhaps someday this psychedelic space opera will be refined to an extent where it can contend with the masters of the genre, but until then, I'd rather be shooting zombies.
