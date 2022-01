It’s been a joke for a while now about just how wild Nicolas Cage can be when acting in films. Unlike actors who turn in objectively bad performances, none of what Cage does can be deemed “bad.” Often unique, and sometimes borderline crazed, Cage goes for broke with nearly every role put in front of him. And perhaps the most legendary example of this is in the classic John Woo action film, “Face/Off.” It’s a film that even Cage looks back on and calls “trippy.”

