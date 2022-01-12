20-year-old killed in crash on I-84 west in Farmington, others seriously injured

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died following a multi-car crash on I-84 westbound in Farmington on Tuesday evening.

Just after 7 p.m., two cars driving on the eastbound side of the highway near exit 37 collided. State police said as a result of that crash, one of the cars crossed over the center median and struck a Toyota Camry driving on the westbound side of the highway. Another car on the westbound side of the highway was also struck.

The driver of the Toyota, identified by state police as 20-year-old Nia Justice Mcdougald of Windsor, was killed in the crash. The passenger in Mcdougald’s car was brought to St. Francis Hospital for life-threatening injuries. Several others were also injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

State police said around 8:20 p.m., a trooper working at the scene of the crash on the westbound side when their cruiser was involved in a crash with another vehicle while it was parked on the eastbound side.

The cruiser was unoccupied when the crash occurred, and the trooper was uninjured, state police said. The operator of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.

