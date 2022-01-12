ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeland, MS

Urgent Care Facility opens in Ridgeland

By Anthony Howard
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kf1ZF_0dj5s68i00

RIDGELAND, Miss. ( WJTV ) – This is Mississippi’s first American Care Facility in the state located in front of Costco on Highland Colony Parkway. The urgent care facility will begin seeing patients on Thursday, January 12.

The AFC Clinic will offer COVID testing, including PCR tests and rapid testing. The facility also has a digital X-ray machine allowing healthcare providers to access results in minutes.

The 4,200 square foot clinic has nine examination rooms to provide quick care for patients.

Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee feels the clinic is a great asset to the greater Jackson area.

“I hope they don’t get overwhelmed in the beginning because it’s a new clinic and they’ll have a lot of new patients but I think they’ll help broaden the scope of health services here,” said Mayor McGee.

“I think Ridgeland and the Jackson area is a perfect place to build our first clinic and we have many more planned to be built in the Jackson area, all through Mississippi up to the Northern Area,” said Founder and CEO of AFC, Dr. Bruce Irwin.

This location is the 269th AFC Clinic in the nation and Mississippi is the 29th state that the care facility services.

Doors open to the public on January 12 at 8:00 a.m. The clinic will be available seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and walk-ins are acceptable.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Puppy found with chemical burns in Louisiana recovering in Mississippi

Warning: Video may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – A local sanctuary and rescue needs help to cover the cost to help a puppy that was found with chemical burns on its body. Officials with Coco’s House Senior Sanctuary and Rescue in Terry said Cupid was found earlier this month in […]
TERRY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi blueberry growers encouraged to register for webinar

STARKSVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Are you a blueberry grower or interested in joining the blueberry industry in Mississippi? Leaders with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service will host a webinar for participants who are interested. The workshop will take place January 27 online from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. There is no cost to […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi receives $225M to address highway bridges

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the U.S. Department of Transportation launched the historic Bridge Replacement, Rehabilitation, Preservation, Protection, and Construction Program (Bridge Formula Program). The program, to be administered by the Federal Highway Administration, provides $26.5 billion to states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico over five years and $825 million for Tribal transportation facilities. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Ridgeland, MS
Ridgeland, MS
Government
Jackson, MS
Health
State
Mississippi State
Jackson, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Health
WJTV 12

9,300 new coronavirus cases, 19 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 9,300 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 19 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 13. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 634,628 with 10,625 deaths. Cumulative […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Vicksburg Fire Department to receive new ambulances

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Fire Department’s (VFD) ambulance fleet will get an upgrade. The Vicksburg Post reported the department will receive two Wheeled Coach ambulances. The vehicles are expected to be delivered by September 2022 and will cost $207,633 each. Deputy Fire Chief Trey Martin said the ambulances will be equipped with a […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Shapewear offered to students for Miss. body image program

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi middle school has canceled a program designed to educate students about body image after parents became angry over a form that offered students shapewear. The form, sent by school counselors at Southaven Middle School, was meant to introduce a program to address societal stress on young girls to have […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

State Health Officer provides update on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, January 14, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs discussed the latest in COVID-19 cases, testing availability, and the situation with monoclonal antibody and antiviral treatment therapies. In the past few weeks of the Omicron variant wave, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) has reported more than 34,000 cases […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Care Facility#The Afc Clinic#Covid#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

JTRAN reduces hours of operation due to worker shortage

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced JTRAN will reduce bus services beginning Monday, January 17 due to a worker shortage. Leaders said service will be restored as soon as worker availability improves. Beginning Monday, JTRAN will operate on a Saturday schedule from Monday through Saturday. The service will operate from […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Body of Mississippi man reported missing found near park

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — The search for a Mississippi man reported missing last week ended when his body was found near a state park. The family of Charles “Mutton” Garner, 47, of Plantersville, said they last saw him Jan. 7. A man hunting on his land found two wallets and clothing the next day. One […]
LEE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Chase to open new branches in Jackson-metro area

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Chase will open a new branch in Jackson-area. The new location is at 1042 Highland Colony Parkway. Officials said they have plans to open two more Jackson-area locations in 2022. “We’ve been blown away by the community response since opening our first branch in Jackson last year,” said Cesar Vielman, Branch Manager. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Landowners in 9 Mississippi counties can apply for Feral Swine Control Project

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Delta Wildlife, the Mississippi Soil and Water Commission (MSWC), the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) and Mississippi State University (MSU) have partnered for the Mississippi Delta Feral Swine Abatement Expansion Project. The project will provide outreach, training opportunities, trap distribution and management and monitoring and evaluation to landowners. Efforts […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Costco
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Covid Testing
WJTV 12

Vicksburg Warren School District announces five-day quarantine

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Vicksburg Warren School District (VWSD) announced a district-wide five-day quarantine. The quarantine was put in place after the Board of Trustees voted in a special board meeting on Thursday. Schools and offices will quarantine Friday, January 14, 2022, through Tuesday, January 18, 2022. The mask mandate has also […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Public Broadcasting announces first Student Council

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Public Broadcasting (MPB) announced its first MPB Student Council. The council consist of a group of eight middle and high school students from across the state. The students will have the opportunity to gain sight from MPB on college and career readiness as well as be a representative for their peers […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

K-4th grade Loyd Star students quarantined until Tuesday

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Loyd Star Attendance Center in Lincoln County announced all K-4th grade students will be quarantined until Tuesday, January 18, 2022. The students will be on the AB schedule when they return. Friday, Jan. 14 – No K-4th (students quarantined) 5th-12th Students with last name A-L Monday, Jan. […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Grain Indemnity Task Force releases recommended legislation to assist producers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, January 12, the Mississippi Grain Indemnity Task Force released its recommended legislative package to assist Mississippi producers when grain warehouses and grain dealers don’t meet their legal obligations. The recently filed bankruptcy of a grain elevator in the Mississippi Delta has left many producers with claims against the bankrupt […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Boil water alert issued for 300 customers in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Shivers Water Association has issued a boil water alert for customers who receive their drinking water from their water supply located in Simpson County. This affects approximately 300 customers on Shivers Road and Highway 43 who are served by the Shivers Water Association. Water system officials notified the Mississippi […]
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

MDOT uses new technology for road construction

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), a method called LiDAR will be used to improve safety and efficiency for the construction and road project maintenance around the state. LiDAR is a method for determining ranges or distances by targeting an object with a laser and measuring the time for […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy