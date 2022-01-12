Urgent Care Facility opens in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. ( WJTV ) – This is Mississippi’s first American Care Facility in the state located in front of Costco on Highland Colony Parkway. The urgent care facility will begin seeing patients on Thursday, January 12.

The AFC Clinic will offer COVID testing, including PCR tests and rapid testing. The facility also has a digital X-ray machine allowing healthcare providers to access results in minutes.

The 4,200 square foot clinic has nine examination rooms to provide quick care for patients.

Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee feels the clinic is a great asset to the greater Jackson area.

“I hope they don’t get overwhelmed in the beginning because it’s a new clinic and they’ll have a lot of new patients but I think they’ll help broaden the scope of health services here,” said Mayor McGee.

“I think Ridgeland and the Jackson area is a perfect place to build our first clinic and we have many more planned to be built in the Jackson area, all through Mississippi up to the Northern Area,” said Founder and CEO of AFC, Dr. Bruce Irwin.

This location is the 269th AFC Clinic in the nation and Mississippi is the 29th state that the care facility services.

Doors open to the public on January 12 at 8:00 a.m. The clinic will be available seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and walk-ins are acceptable.

