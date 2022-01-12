ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Carlos Dunlap Hopeful Sizzling Finish Means Big 2022 Season On Horizon

By Corbin K. Smith
SeahawkMaven
SeahawkMaven
 3 days ago

As the Seahawks returned to action coming off a bye week in early November, Carlos Dunlap needed to get something off his chest. Playing in the first year of a two-year deal signed with the team in March, the veteran pass rusher didn't feel like he was being used as promised during contract negotiations.

At the time, Dunlap wasn't pleased at all with his increasingly diminished role as part of Seattle's defensive line rotation. Inexplicably dropping back into coverage at a higher rate than he did in eight games with the team in 2020, the two-time Pro Bowler entered the bye week with just half a sack and four quarterback hits and already had three games where he failed to generate any statistics.

After sparking the Seahawks pass rush after coming over in a midseason trade with the Bengals one year prior, Dunlap disappointingly had become a relative non-factor in his 12th season. But as he told coaches coming out of the bye, he felt he could still make a significant impact if the team did a better job of maximizing his strengths and letting him hunt opposing passers.

"I just communicated to them like 'hey, I was very transparent on what I wanted to do coming back with you guys, asked you what you see me doing,'" Dunlap explained following Seattle's season-ending 38-30 win over Arizona. "We talked about things and I just reminded them what we had the conversation about and everybody was respectful, everybody was a pro. It's a first-class organization and there were no hard feelings from those conversations and everything started to fall into place slowly but surely."

Interestingly, the conversation with Seattle's coaching staff didn't yield immediate changes in playing time for Dunlap. In fact, he logged a grand total of 11 snaps in Week 12 and Week 13, playing less than 15 percent of the team's defensive plays in both contests. A team struggling to find a pass rush mystifyingly decided to phase out one of its best pass rushers and barely play him.

But despite playing just seven snaps in a Week 13 win over the 49ers, Dunlap made the most of his limited chances as a situational rusher, sacking Jimmy Garoppolo on what would be foreshadowing of things to come in the final five games.

While Dunlap didn't record any pressures the next week in a blowout win over Houston, the former Florida standout turned in one of the best performances of his career in a rare Tuesday night game against the Los Angeles Rams. Though the Seahawks fell 20-10, he dominated tackles Andrew Whitworth and Bobby Evans throughout the night with bull rushes and rip moves, sacking Matthew Stafford three times on just 15 pass rushing snaps.

Only five days later on short rest, Dunlap continued his onslaught on opposing quarterbacks, pressuring Bears signal caller Nick Foles six times on 23 pass rushing snaps while registering a pair of sacks and three hits. It marked the first time in his illustrious career where he produced five sacks in a two-game span.

An ankle injury suffered early in a Week 16 win against Detroit prevented Dunlap from adding to his total. But after being listed as questionable on the final injury report prior to Sunday's finale, he suited up and wrapped up a fantastic second half of the season by sacking Arizona dual-threat quarterback Kyler Murray twice. In total, the veteran registered five combined pressures, three quarterback hits, and a swatted pass, stuffing the stat sheet once again.

Considering how poorly the season started for Dunlap and his pass rushing counterparts, he couldn't have asked for a better finish and with him only four sacks away from 100 for his career, he vowed to reach that mark quickly next season.

"I am very grateful to be able to finish the season strong because early on in the season, not getting back there for whatever reasons that you want to say," Dunlap reflected. "I pride myself getting back there, so it was very challenging, frustrating early in the year. But once they let us get in a rhythm, you're seeing all of us eating as a d-line and you see once I'm in position, I've made my career on doing what I did to get these sacks. It's clear where my strengths are. I would love to build on that."

While Dunlap didn't elaborate on any specifics from the discussions he held internally with the coaching staff back in November, whatever was said behind closed doors seemed to pay dividends not only for him, but for the rest of Seattle's defensive line. Not surprisingly, once he started heating up off the edge, the rest of the group followed suit just as they did upon his arrival midway through the 2020 season.

During the final six games of the season, though they still struggled to find the consistency Carroll and his staff desired, the Seahawks amassed 16.0 sacks as a team, finishing 11th overall among NFL teams during that span. They also finished 13th in the league in quarterback pressures. In comparison, they had only 18.0 sacks and 128 quarterback pressures in the first 11 games, ranking 30th and 19th respectively.

On an individual basis, per TruMedia, Rasheem Green picked the best time to play his best football feeding off of Dunlap's play, producing 3.5 sacks in the final six games before hitting free agency in March. Though he only produced 1.5 sacks, Darrell Taylor racked up 11 pressures in those contests, while defensive tackle Poona Ford produced a whopping 14 pressures rushing from the interior.

Set to turn 33 next month, Dunlap remains on the books in 2022 with an affordable $6.5 million cap hit. Unlike a year ago, it seems unlikely the Seahawks would release him, especially after his scintillating finish to the season. Even with the franchise coming off its worst season in more than a decade, there's nowhere else he would rather be and he intends for him and his defensive line mates to play a key role in their pursuit of a bounce-back season.

"I feel like we've done some great things. Obviously, how we started this season was not where I saw myself fitting in with this team when we had our conversations about it and the last half of the season was after those conversations and you see what we were able to accomplish together as a whole group."

Comments / 0

Related
SeahawkMaven

Seahawks 2021 Awards: Most Valuable Player

Following a 38-30 win over the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium, the Seahawks have officially transitioned into offseason mode after a disappointing 7-10 campaign. While the franchise didn't live up to lofty expectations coming off of an NFC West title and a 12-win season in 2020, several players still starred in all three phases for Seattle. Over the next two weeks, the Seahawk Maven writing staff will be naming their selections for end of season awards, including player of the year, most improved, assistant coach of the year, and many more.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Florida State
seattle Seahawks

Big Finish To Season "The Start Of My Journey" For Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny

After racing 62 yards to put the exclamation point on an impressive Seahawks victory over the Arizona Cardinals, Rashaad Penny paced on the Seahawks sideline, both soaking in the love from his teammates and coaches, and also letting out four years' worth of frustration. As captured by cameras filming Seahawks...
NFL
SeahawkMaven

Analysis: How Did Seahawks Defensive Tackles Perform in 2021?

Despite entering the 2021 season with championship aspirations, the Seahawks lost five of their first eight games and never fully recovered, finishing in last place in the NFC West with a 7-10 record. When it comes to finding positives amid such a tough season, Seattle's run defense once again stacked...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Evans
SeahawkMaven

Ken Norton Jr.'s 'Wolves:' How Seahawks' Defense Beat Cardinals' No-Huddle Attack

The 2021 Seahawks mic’d-up segments were still filled with wholesome goodness, but featured less juicy, nerdy, scheme nuggets for Xs and Os degenerates than past years. Thankfully, a schematic morsel did feature in the final all-access episode of the season. The Week 18 edition contained delicious insight into the methods of Seattle defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr.—as a tactical mind and as a coach.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Antonio Brown regretting decision to quit on Buccaneers mid-game

Antonio Brown‘s decision to quit on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17 shocked the NFL world, with just about everyone weighing in on the situation. Well, having had a couple of weeks to reflect on his actions, it seems Brown is having some regrets over his rash decision-making from that fateful Sunday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Bengals#American Football#Pro Bowler
The Spun

Joe Namath Reacts To Death Of New York Jets Legend

New York Jets legend Don Maynard passed away at the age of 86 earlier this week. Plenty of prominent figures from the football world have come forward to pay their respects to the Pro Football Hall of Famer — including his former quarterback Joe Namath. On Wednesday, Namath shared...
NFL
Pewter Report

Bucs Sign Former 1,000-Yard WR

The Bucs continue to tinker with their roster in advance of this season’s playoffs. On Thursday, they added another piece in veteran speedster John Brown to their practice squad. The signing of Brown reunites him with head coach Bruce Arians, who drafted Brown in the third round of the...
NFL
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Breaks His Silence On The NFL Rumors

Over the past few weeks, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been linked to a few NFL teams. It’s unclear at this time if he’ll leave Ann Arbor for the pros, but it’s evident that he doesn’t mind the rumors. Harbaugh, who is in Houston this...
NFL
NBC Washington

Report: Peyton Manning, John Elway to Bid on Broncos in Separate Groups

Report: Manning, Elway to bid on Broncos in separate groups originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. John Elway helped bring Peyton Manning into the Denver Broncos organization back in 2012. Ten years later, the two Hall of Fame quarterbacks reportedly will be competing against one another to buy the team.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning, John Elway News

A long and arduous court filing involving the Denver Broncos ownership situation has finally come to a close. On Tuesday, a Denver judge ruled that the heirs of former Broncos owner Edgar Kaiser Jr. cannot buy back any portion of the team as part of a right to first refusal agreement.
NFL
On3.com

ESPN predicts final score of every NFL playoff game, Super Bowl

ESPN tried their hand at predicting the final score of every NFL playoff game, from Wild-card weekend through Super Bowl LVI. With so many intriguing matchups at hand, there’s many twists and turns to predict on the way to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl. First, Wild-card weekend features...
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

4 Intriguing Names Top The List Of Vikings’ Coaching Candidates

The Minnesota Vikings were one of the teams to take part in NFL Black Monday, as they parted ways with head coach Mike Zimmer. Zimmer had been head coach of the team for eight seasons, leading them to three playoff appearances. Known for his excellent defensive schemes, the Vikings have...
NFL
kentsterling.com

Kurt Warner’s video critique of Colts QB Carson Wentz paints a very bleak picture

TV coverage doesn’t do Colts quarterback Carson Wentz justice. We watched the Colts play the 2-14 Jaguars on TV through a series of closeups too tight to see the entire play. As a result, we are left to wonder if the offense fails because of the offensive line, Jaguars defensive excellence, receivers inability to get clearance, or bad scheme.
NFL
SeahawkMaven

SeahawkMaven

Seattle, WA
392
Followers
1K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

SeahawkMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy