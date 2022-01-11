ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants fire head coach Joe Judge

By Glenn Erby
 4 days ago
There’s another opening in the NFL and it happens to again be in the NFC East after the Giants just fired head coach Joe Judge.

A Southeastern, PA native, Judge went 6-10 in his first season with the Giants, agitating Eagles fans with his reaction to the team playing Nate Sudfeld in the season 2020 season finale against Washington.

In 2021, the Giants went 4-13, as Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley both spent time on injured reserve, and according to Mike Garafalo, Judge met with team ownership Monday afternoon and came away with no clarity regarding his future after GM, David Gettleman retired before he could be fired.

Judge, 40, went 10-23 in two seasons with the team, and now Philadelphia fans will have a new Giants coach to root against.

