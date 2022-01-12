What You Need For A Tea Party

Red Lobster is well-known for its "bang-for-your-buck" promotions, like the Endless Shrimp deal that allows diners to quite literally down as many of the crustaceans as their stomachs will allow. Unfortunately for shrimp lovers, the offer isn't always available. However, there are still plenty of delicious options on the Red Lobster menu that you can choose from. Delish reports that the Ultimate Feast is the most popular dish, which may be just the thing to satisfy your seafood craving after chowing down on a few of the Florida-based eatery's famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits. And for the days you're dining with an extra-large appetite, there are a number of tantalizing appetizers available as well — though some may be more worthy of kicking off your seafood extravaganza than others.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO