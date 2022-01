British hopes for a best-ever medal haul at next month’s Winter Olympics could be compromised by surging coronavirus rates that threaten to leave athletes’ participation in Beijing in the balance.More than five medals – the top end of the expected medal range of three to seven confirmed on Thursday by UK Sport – would constitute a history-making mark for Team GB whose final team for the Games is set to number in the mid-fifties.But first there is the task of negotiating the next few weeks Covid-free, with Team GB chef de mission Georgie Harland conceding there could be setbacks...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO