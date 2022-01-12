ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cramer’s Mad Money Recap 1/11: Amazon, Apple, Nvidia

Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes, there's just too much good news to ignore, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. Tuesday was one of those days, with bond yields finally headed in the right direction and Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell making thoughtful comments on Capitol Hill. The stock market is often...

www.star-telegram.com

MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) advanced 1.25% to $525.69 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.08% to 4,662.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.56% to 35,911.81. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Netflix Inc. closed $175.30 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company achieved on November 17th.
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) rallied 1.77% to $310.20 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.08% to 4,662.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.56% to 35,911.81. Microsoft Corp. closed $39.47 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Companies to Watch Among Those Reporting Next Week

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report, Procter & Gamble (PG) - Get Procter & Gamble Company Report and UnitedHealth (UNH) - Get UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Report have made a CNBC list of companies reporting earnings next week that beat analyst earnings estimates at least 80% of the time. Stocks...
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) dropped 0.55% to $167.84 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.08% to 4,662.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.56% to 35,911.81. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of losses. Johnson & Johnson closed $12.08 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slid 2.01% to $2,771.74 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.42% to 4,659.03 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 36,113.62. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $247.59 below its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company achieved on November 19th.
MarketWatch

Microsoft, Salesforce and Apple cutting about 116 points off the Dow's price

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is rising 47 points, or 0.1%, to buck the selloff in the broader market, but it be up a lot more if it wasn't for the blue-chip barometer's biggest technology components. The biggest drag on the Dow is Microsoft Corp.'s stock , which is down $8.64, or 2.7%, followed by fellow software giant Salesforce.com Inc. shares , which shed $7.22, or 3.0%. Throw in the $1.75, or 1.0%, drop in Apple Inc.'s stock , and those components were shaving a combined 116 points off the Dow's price. Elsewhere, Cisco Systems Inc.'s stock slipped 30 cents, or 0.5%, but was just a 2-point drag on the Dow, while Intel Corp. shares edged down 52 cents, or 0.9%, to cut 3 points off the Dow. Meanwhile, International Business Machines Corp.'s stock was the Dow's lone tech gainer and smallest tech component by market capitalization, rising $1.70, or 1.3%, to add about 11 points to the Dow.
MarketWatch

Microsoft, Salesforce.com Inc. share losses contribute to Dow's 61-point fall

Dragged down by negative returns for shares of Microsoft and Salesforce.com Inc., the Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling Thursday afternoon. Shares of Microsoft (MSFT) and Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 61 points, or 0.2%, lower. Microsoft's shares have declined $11.43, or 3.6%, while those of Salesforce.com Inc. are off $7.64, or 3.2%, combining for an approximately 126-point drag on the Dow. Apple Inc. (AAPL) Intel (INTC) and Nike (NKE) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
NBC Los Angeles

What Jim Cramer Is Watching Thursday — What's Worrying About Apple

Snap (SNAP) downgraded buy to hold at Cowen... says impacted by iOS 14.5 measurement and response, hard compares, shrinking valuation... $75 price target down to $45... Caterpillar (CAT)... Citi $225 goes to $230 PT... says demand is strong, supply is question mark... could be like Deere... Credit Suisse starts ASML...
CharlotteObserver.com

Buy the Dip: Nvidia, Disney, Amazon

Recently, TheStreet’s Paul Price offered a useful tutorial on how to “buy the dip” on Wall Street. We’ve included some of those tips in recent “Buy the Dip” outlooks. Here’s a few more tips from Price on buying low when planning for your shares...
