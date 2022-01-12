ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeannie Mai Gives Birth To 1st Baby With Jeezy: ‘Baby Jenkins Is Here’

By Emily Selleck
 3 days ago
AFFI/Shutterstock

Congratulations are in order for ‘The Real’ talk show host Jeannie Mai who has welcomed her first child with rapper Jeezy.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins is a mom! The 42-year-old TV host revealed the happy news that she had welcomed her first child with husband Jeezy, 43. The newborn — who Jeannie did not confirm is a boy or girl — is the rapper’s third child. “I asked God for a life of love and happiness,” she shared in a caption on Tuesday, Jan. 11 alongside a photo of her baby wrapped up in a footprint patterned blanket while sleeping in a crib. “He sent me my family. Baby Jenkins is here,” she added.

The TV host first announced that she was expecting during the season eight premiere of The Real on Monday September 20. Adrienne Bailon teased that the hosts were “expecting great things” in the talk show’s new season, before Jeannie made the announcement.“You could definitely say that our Real fam is growing,” she said, before revealing her growing baby bump! Jeannie pulled back her white coat to reveal that show the bump on the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wcA9c_0dj5oKz700
Jeannie Mai. Image: AFFI/Shutterstock

Jeannie described it as “surreal” to announce the news on The Real, because she’d always sworn against having children in the past. “This is the same home that I said so many defiant things,” she sais. “I always said, I’d never be a mom, and there’s so many reasons now, coming to fruition as to why I would have say that then, but I do know, never say never, and love can really change you.

As fans would know, the announcement was made extra special because she had previousy opened up about suffering a miscarriage. She told, Women’s Health. “I wondered if I was being punished. I wondered if I’d jinxed myself or cursed myself.” She then found herself reflecting on her change of heart. “Falling in love with Jeezy made me see life differently for myself. Our love is honest, pure, and safe…something I hadn’t felt as a child,” she explained.

“I’m so aware of my own emotions growing up right now. It all comes back to you,” she told the outlet of being a sexual assault survivor. “It still affects me to this day as an adult. So now, when I think about my child, the one thing I can tell you is how much I plan to protect this child. I’ve got that down on lock.” We couldn’t be happier for the couple and their growing family!

LOS ANGELES, CA
