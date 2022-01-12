Adam Schefter confirms Nick Saban’s worst fears over Jameson Williams injury

Sources out of Alabama are indicating that Jameson Williams, Alabama's star receiver, suffered a torn ACL in Monday night's championship game against Georgia. This is not the athletic death sentence it used to be; the ESPN story has doctors who swear he'll regain his ridiculous speed, and maybe—maybe—it won't even affect his draft status. That said, he's considered the best receiving prospect in the draft and was comfortably set to go in the top ten overall, and any hit to that is a really big deal for his financial future. This is a major injury (trust me, I tore mine three years ago), even if modern medicine has made leaps and bounds, and there's every chance that teams who were enthusiastic five days ago are now feeling a lot more hesitant to blow a top pick on a guy who may or may not ever rise to his former level.

