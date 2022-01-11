ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Random Facts for Tuesday 1/11/22

1027mix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are some random facts for you: The now-extinct Passenger Pigeon was once the most abundant bird on the planet. And the average person passes gas 10 times every 24 hours. 1. The now-extinct...

www.1027mix.com

easternshorepost.com

Random Facts About … the Randomness of a Shuffled Deck

A lot of crazy stuff has come out of our internet tubes but none crazier than this: If you properly shuffle a 52-card deck, the resulting arrangement of cards is likely never to have come up in the 700-year history of playing cards and will not ever come up again for as long as cards are shuffled. Each thoroughly shuffled deck of cards is, in all likelihood, unique, meaning it has never existed before and will never exist again.
Effingham Radio

Trading Post Tuesday, 01/11/22

FOR SALE: Six 16″ truck tires, great tread $100 for all or $25 each. Call 217-821-9922. FOR SALE: Electric overhead wiring that runs barn to barn and two extend-a tubes for a grain auger. Call 618-267-0152. WANTED: Baby face cream top milk jug, quart size. Call 217-273-6676. FOR SALE:...
toiletovhell.com

This Toilet Tuesday (1/4/22)

New year, same Toilet Tuesday. These early months tend to be pretty slow on new releases, but we’ve got a handful of interesting albums on the docket this week, which makes for a great change of pace from the typical start-of-year drag. Check out the list and tell us what you’re jamming to kick off 2022.
News Channel Nebraska

Partyline Tuesday 1-11

Today’s show is brought to you by: Hastings Parks & Rec., South Heartland District Health Department, Big G Ace Hardware, Bert’s Pharmacies, Hastings Antique Mall, Pat’s Auto Repair & Towing, Regency Retirement Residence, Hastings Family YMCA, and Russ’s Market. We now have a KHAS Radio Partyline...
1027mix.com

Good News: Old Tortoises, a Blind Commentator, and a Generous Motel Owner

Good News: Old Tortoises, a Blind Commentator, and a Generous Motel Owner. Here are a few more good news stories making the rounds: Four U.S. veterans are rowing across the Atlantic to raise money for service members with PTSD. And a tortoise named Jonathan was just named the oldest ever. He’s at least 190.
1027mix.com

Good News: Puppies, Babies, and Icy Rivers

Here are a few more good news stories making the rounds: People in Montana formed a human chain to save a family from a freezing cold river. And a family in England got their dog back eight years after it was stolen as a puppy. 1. A family in England...
kalw.org

Almanac - Tuesday 1/11/22

And sunset will be at 5:11:49 pm. Today we will have 9 hours and 46 minutes of daylight. The solar transit will be at 12:18:24 pm. The first high tide will be at 5:42 am at 5.83 feet. The only low tide of the day will be at 1:02 pm...
1027mix.com

Top 5 Things We’re Sick Of

A survey finds that things most people can’t get enough of include sunshine, fun, and cuddles. As for what we DON’T want any more of? Check out today’s list of the . . . Top 5 Things We’re Sick Of. Podcasts. There’s a reason you never...
rtt80s.com

Remember That Song – 1/11/22

I wanna hold you, but you’re holdin’ someone else in your arms. Last Song: “We Built This City” by Starship from Knee Deep in the Hoopla (1986) Great job sweetpurplejune, J.V. (@JVfromOhio), Lisa (@gabbyg89), and Peter (@JamsieBlonde007)!!!. Someone’s always playing corporation games. Who cares, they’re...
kaxe.org

Phenology Report: 1/11/22

Listen in to John Latimer's latest on what's happening in nature. Send in your own phenology notes to jlatimer@kaxe.org. Or join our Season Watch page on Facebook!. As a mail carrier in rural Grand Rapids, Minn., for 35 years, John Latimer put his own stamp on a career that delivered more than letters. Indeed, while driving the hundred-mile round-trip daily route, he passed the time by observing and recording seasonal changes in nature, learning everything he could about the area’s weather, plants and animals, and becoming the go-to guy who could answer customers’ questions about what they were seeing in the environment.
1027mix.com

Good News: Quarters, Love Letters, and Free Food

Here are a few more good news stories making the rounds: A new quarter featuring Maya Angelou made her the first Black woman to appear on U.S. currency this week. And a woman in Canada lost a box of her grandparents’ love letters. But then a random guy found them, and they realized they’re third cousins.
1027mix.com

This Week in Science: Pig Hearts, Artificial Moons, and Remembering Names

This Week in Science: Pig Hearts, Artificial Moons, and Remembering Names. The big science stories this week included the first pig-to-human heart transplant. The James Webb telescope might work for 20 years instead of ten. And if you have trouble remembering names, you might not be getting enough sleep. 1....
1027mix.com

Good News: Potatoes, Family Photos, and Long-Lost Relatives

Good News: Potatoes, Family Photos, and Long-Lost Relatives. Here are a few more good news stories making the rounds: A guy in Montreal found out 60,000 pounds of potatoes were going to waste, so he bought them for his local food kitchen. And a guy in Scotland who never knew his dad recently reconnected with him in a weird way. He tried to buy an old soccer program on eBay, and it turned out his dad was the seller.
