Five Random Facts for Tuesday 1/11/22

Listen in to John Latimer's latest on what's happening in nature. Send in your own phenology notes to jlatimer@kaxe.org. Or join our Season Watch page on Facebook!. As a mail carrier in rural Grand Rapids, Minn., for 35 years, John Latimer put his own stamp on a career that delivered more than letters. Indeed, while driving the hundred-mile round-trip daily route, he passed the time by observing and recording seasonal changes in nature, learning everything he could about the area’s weather, plants and animals, and becoming the go-to guy who could answer customers’ questions about what they were seeing in the environment.
