Whenever baseball starts moving again after the lockout ends, we know that the St. Louis Cardinals are likely to spend their time sprucing up the roster with maintenance moves. The most obvious area where they’ll need help is the bullpen. I covered Joe Kelly as an option back before Christmas. That article cited a Derrick Goold article, and subsequent tweet, in which he specified a few potential bullpen targets. One such name is today’s topic- Collin McHugh.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO