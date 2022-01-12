ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Candidates to Replace Joe Judge as Giants Head Coach

By Ryan Phillips
 3 days ago
The New York Giants fired head coach Joe Judge on Tuesday in a move the franchise absolutely had to make. Now with Judge and general manager Dave Gettleman both gone, it's time to rebuild things. While the Giants plan to hire a new general manager before they make a move on a new coach, it's worth looking at who could be the next head guy for the franchise. What follows is a list of five options to replace Judge.

New York Giants head coaching candidates

Kellen Moore

This could be a shrewd move by the Giants, not only getting a young, up-and-coming head coach but also hurting a division rival. Moore is in his third season as offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys and is doing an incredible job. The Cowboys rank first in points per game (31.2), first in total yards per game (407.0), second in passing yards per game (282.4) and ninth in rushing yards per game (124.6). Dallas flat-out has the best offense in the NFL this season, and a lot of that credit must go to Moore.

Moore is only 33 but is a dynamic young coach who knows what he's doing already. He's going to be a head coach sooner or later, why not now with the Giants?

Brian Daboll

Daboll has been a popular candidate over the past two offseasons because of his work turning Josh Allen from an extremely raw talent into an MVP-caliber NFL quarterback. Last offseason, Joe Judge attempted to lure him away from his post as the Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator to take the same position with the Giants, but the Bills denied the interview request.

Daboll has been around the block, holding offensive coordinator jobs with the Browns, Dolphins, Chiefs, Alabama and now the Bills. It's likely time for him to finally get his shot at a head job.

Jim Harbaugh

Harbaugh seems pretty motivated to leave Michigan for the NFL in this cycle and this could be a solid, high-profile spot for him build in. The 58-year-old had a wildly-successful four-year stint in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers, compiling a 44-19-1 record, winning the NFC West twice, reaching the NFC Championship Game in each of his first three seasons and reaching Super Bowl XLVII in his second year. He was fired after an 8-8 season in 2014 and went back to his alma mater, where he just finished his seventh, and most successful, season.

Harbaugh has proven he can win at the NFL level and the Giants have the kind of money that could entice him into such a move. His personality may wear on people over time, but at this point the Giants would likely bring on anyone who could win football games.

Patrick Graham

Graham is the Giants' current defensive coordinator and is well-regarded in the organization. The 42-year-old spent seven years as a defensive assistant with the Patriots, which is how he knew Judge. In 2020, Graham's first season, the Giants put a really good defense on the field despite a noticeable lack of high-end talent. The problem was the offense didn't help out at all. This year, the defense struggled as the offense collapsed any more. I'm not sure anyone could blame Graham for what transpired in 2021.

Many around the league believe Graham is a future NFL head coach. The Giants really like him and face the prospect of losing his services with Judge gone. While this is probably unlikely if New York wants to completely clean house, it is at least worth considering.

Byron Leftwich

Leftwich will be a popular name this offseason as he's led Tampa Bay's high-powered offense for the past three seasons. The 41-year-old also carries the credibility of having played quarterback for 10 seasons in the NFL. Most importantly, he's learned from Bruce Arians for three years and coached Tom Brady for two. He helped Tampa Bay's offense lead the team to a Super Bowl LV victory and could add another ring this year.

While the Jacksonville Jaguars will certainly be calling the man they once selected No. 7 overall in the 2003 NFL Draft, the Giants could be a really attractive spot. He'd be in a big city, with some big-time resources and if he turned the franchise around he'd be an absolute star in a major market.

The Spun

Joe Namath Reacts To Death Of New York Jets Legend

New York Jets legend Don Maynard passed away at the age of 86 earlier this week. Plenty of prominent figures from the football world have come forward to pay their respects to the Pro Football Hall of Famer — including his former quarterback Joe Namath. On Wednesday, Namath shared...
NFL
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Breaks His Silence On The NFL Rumors

Over the past few weeks, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been linked to a few NFL teams. It’s unclear at this time if he’ll leave Ann Arbor for the pros, but it’s evident that he doesn’t mind the rumors. Harbaugh, who is in Houston this...
NFL
CBS Sports

Bill Cowher on Steelers-Chiefs NFL Wild Card Playoff game: 'I expect this game to be a lot closer'

Bill Cowher knows a thing or two when it comes to proving people wrong. An undersized college linebacker who went undrafted, Cowher battled and ultimately earned a spot on the Browns' 53-man roster. As the Steelers' head coach, Cowher's Steelers nearly upset the Cowboys in Super Bowl XXX as a 13.5-point underdog. A decade later, his team made history by becoming the first sixth seed to win the Super Bowl.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning, John Elway News

A long and arduous court filing involving the Denver Broncos ownership situation has finally come to a close. On Tuesday, a Denver judge ruled that the heirs of former Broncos owner Edgar Kaiser Jr. cannot buy back any portion of the team as part of a right to first refusal agreement.
NFL
Pewter Report

Bucs Sign Former 1,000-Yard WR

The Bucs continue to tinker with their roster in advance of this season’s playoffs. On Thursday, they added another piece in veteran speedster John Brown to their practice squad. The signing of Brown reunites him with head coach Bruce Arians, who drafted Brown in the third round of the...
NFL
The Big Lead

Three NFL Jobs for Jim Harbaugh If Hell Freezes Over

Jim Harbaugh finally made good on the hype at Michigan, leading the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff after slaying Ohio State. He did so after taking a pay cut and embracing charity. His magical season took place during a period of great change for the coaching industrial complex as salaries exploded. Look no further than the juicy and lengthy deals signed by James Franklin at Penn State and Mel Tucker at Michigan State. So it would be reasonable to think the latest speculation the former San Francisco 49ers coach would leverage NFL rumors into a larger payday. And that's how I'm choosing to process the latest report from The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.
NFL
