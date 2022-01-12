Alabama WR Jameson Williams reportedly tore his ACL in CFB Playoff National Championship

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The knee injury suffered by Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams in the College Football Playoff National Championship was discovered on Tuesday to be an ACL tear, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Williams, who has been projected as the top receiver of the 2022 NFL Draft, went down before contact from a Georgia defender Monday night after hauling in a 40-yard pass in the middle of the field. After being helped to the sideline and getting checked in the medical tent, Williams made his way to the locker room under his own power.

He did not return to the game, although Alabama coach Nick Saban said Williams wanted to go back in.

"He actually wanted to play in the second half and the medical staff wouldn't let him, which I think was smart because he has a future as a football player," Saban said at a post game press conference.

Williams began his collegiate career with the Ohio State Buckeyes and transferred to Alabama after his sophomore season. In his first year with the Crimson Tide, Williams caught 79 passes for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also returned two kickoffs for touchdowns.