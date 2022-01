West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has tested positive for Covid-19 after developing symptoms suddenly on Tuesday, his office has said.In a statement, the second-term Mountain State governor said he was “surprised” to have tested positive for the coronavirus, but was “thankful to the Lord above” that he’d been vaccinated and boosted, and that he has “an incredible support system” that includes his “loving family”.But Mr Justice said he would delay his planned State of the State address to the West Virginia legislature because he was feeling “extremely unwell” with “congestion and a cough” as well as a headache, a...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO