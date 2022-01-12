ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Local city leaders share impact of high recreational marijuana sales in Illinois

By Demetrios Sanders
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BMBfy_0dj5mTc000

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Illinois is experiencing a high in recreational marijuana sales.

In 2021, the state reported $1.3 billion dollars in adult-use cannabis sales. That figure is twice as much as nearly $670 million dollars in 2020.

Some of the tax dollars associated with recreational marijuana dollars are going directly to local communities.

“It’s a cannabis-use tax, that’s a portion of the overall sales of cannabis tax, and then we have a local sales tax as well that we’ve imposed,” said Patrick Urich, Peoria city manager.

From January of 2021 through November, Peoria city manager Patrick Urich said the city collected $153,000 through the state cannabis-use tax. That number is up from $89,000 dollars in 2020.

Urich said after funds are collected for December, he expects a 90 percent increase year-to-year.

“These monies go into the general fund so the support the operations of the police department and our fire department, they support the operations of community development and public works,” Urich said.

Leaders with the City of Bloomington said they’ve also benefited from state cannabis sales.

“While state law prohibits the disclosing of sales activity for individual businesses, the City of Bloomington has experienced a material positive impact from this activity”.

Scott Rathbun, Bloomington finance director

Urich said more businesses have expressed desires to open dispensaries in Peoria. He said he expects requests to increase in 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WMBD/WYZZ

Illinois House Republicans demanding public hearings on DCFS issues

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) – Illinois House Republicans are demanding change at the state’s Department of Children and Family Services. This comes as the department’s director Marc Smith was recently held in contempt of court. Smith was held in contempt for allegedly not meeting the needs of a 9-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy. “These two children […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WMBD/WYZZ

Road update

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD)–While Peoria’s main roads are fine, some of the side streets and residential areas remain drizzled with ice and snow from two weeks of winter weather. Sie Maroon the Peoria Public Work’s Deputy Director of Operations says the weather hasn’t helped despite using a different strategy to deal with the slick conditions the […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Umholtz seeks to take retiring judge’s spot

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)–With tenth circuit court Judge Paul Gilfillan’s looming retirement another Tazewell County elected official looking to fill the vacancy. State’s Attorney Stewart Umholtz is hoping to replace Judge Gilfillan. Umholtz has been in his current position since 1995, but he says this new position would give him a different viewpoint in the court […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
City
Bloomington, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Peoria, IL
Sports
Peoria, IL
Government
Bloomington, IL
Government
Bloomington, IL
Sports
WMBD/WYZZ

That Guy’s Secret; clothing, accessories for the modern man

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s no secret that That Guy’s Secret maintains a robust inventory of clothing and accessories for the modern man. […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for Jan. 11, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Host Notre Dame finished the game on a 9-2 run to edge Manual in a Big 12 Conference showdown of Peoria rivals, 48-43, on Tuesday. It was a busy night in the Big 12 with Normal Community, Richwoods, Bloomington and Peoria High all winning. East Peoria, Prairie Central, Brimfield, Illini Buffs, […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Peoria Civic Center ranked #70 top theater worldwide for ticket sales

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A local theater has received global recognition. Entertainment magazine Pollstar ranked the Peoria Civic Center the 70th best theater in the world. The ranking is based on ticket sales between November 2020 and November 2021. According to Pollstar, the venue’s theater sold 22,701 tickets during that time frame. The Civic Center […]
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Dispensaries#Use Tax#Nexstar Media Inc#Ciproud Com
WMBD/WYZZ

Peoria Public Works, county engineer give road updates

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–Drivers in Peoria are offering mixed reviews on the road conditions Monday. “Road conditions were horrible. No doubt Forrest Hill, Sterling Avenue, the major intersections over here,” said Jim Piper. Others disagreed. “I’m pleased with them. The snowplows are always out the same day. Especially going down our side streets and everything. I […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

College Basketball Round-Up for Jan. 12, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Illinois Wesleyan won its first game of the calendar year on wednesday. The short-handed Titans, who have battling COVID in the past week, held off Millikin University, 78-67, in College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin at Shirk Center. At Illinois Central College: the ICC women beat Danville Area Community College, 71-60 […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Basketball Highlights For Jan. 14, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Friday night brought multiple game of the year candidates to central Illinois. In a battle atop the Big 12 Conference, state ranked Normal Community went on the road and beat state ranked Notre Dame 47-46. The Ironmen are now in the drivers seat for the Big 12 regular season title. In […]
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WMBD/WYZZ

Dream Center is one of many warming centers open to the public

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–With another cold night in store and more frigid temperatures expected this week, various warming centers are ready to keep Peorians out of the bitter conditions. Dream Center Peoria is one of multiple options in town, allowing those seeking relief from the cold a place to warm up. They accept parents, children, and […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Some cold weather experiments with Your Local Weather Authority

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Here are some fun experiments you can do at in these cold temperatures. Friday morning, temperatures were below zero in Central Illinois, and Meteorologist Adam Sherwinksi got to work creating some fun. The first experiment was taking boiling or steaming water and throw it in the air to see it turn […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Boys Hoops Roundup For Jan. 7, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — In a battle at the top of the Heart Of Illinois Conference standings, El-Paso Gridley picked up an impressive road win at Eureka, 55-46 to improve to 5-0 in HOI play. Other winners include: Normal Community, Notre Dame, Peoria High, Normal West, Richwoods, Washington, Dee-Mack, Brimfield and Elmwood. Enjoy the highlights!
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Pets For Seniors honoring Betty White with a fundraiser

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local shelter is honoring late actress and animal lover Betty White. It’s just in time for what would have been her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. Pets for Seniors is a Peoria nonprofit that specializes in pairing senior animals with senior people. It also offers regular adoptions. To celebrate White’s […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Frozen pipe chances increase as temperatures drop

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) –This time of year, Illinois American Water says a culprit of water not flowing from your faucets is mother nature. Below freezing temperatures can cause pipes to freeze and block the flow of water, or even lead to pipes breaking. Illinois American Water Spokesperson Karen Cotton says there are ways to prevent […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Former Washington Player Jumps at Chance to Cook for Basketball Team

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Lexie Heinold has come full circle. The former Washington High School basketball player is back at the place where she played college basketball. But in a different capacity with students. “Being back on campus, I see them everyday,” Heinold said. “I get to interact with them when they come into the […]
WASHINGTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

407
Followers
351
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

WMBD-TV is a CBS–affiliated television station licensed to Peoria, Illinois, United States and serving the North-Central Illinois television market, while the Bloomington-licensed Fox affiliate WYZZ-TV operates under a local marketing agreement (LMA) with owner Cunningham Broadcasting. https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

 https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy