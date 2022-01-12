United Way reviewing funding applications, still working toward budget goal

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The United Way is reviewing applications for the 2022-2023 cycle of funding distribution.

Each January, the organization starts the review process for everyone that applied to be funded by the United Way. Nearly 40 organizations across Marion, Taylor, Tucker, Randolph and Barbour counties have applied this year.

United Way (WBOY Image)

The funding comes from the United Way’s annual distribution budget which is filled in by donors. This year’s annual budget goal is $620,000. As of Jan. 11, they have reached 75% of that goal but are still hoping for some big donors.

Agencies must re-apply every year and be reviewed by the community review committee to potentially receive funding. United Way staff doesn’t decide who gets funding; they leave that up to the volunteer committee of nearly 50 members.

United Way in Marion County (WBOY Image)

“We want to make sure that when people give their money, that it is being respected and put toward what we’re saying it’s being put toward, and so we can confidently say that our funded partners do great work in the communities; they work efficiently, so we make sure they’re not duplicating efforts and they’re collaborating with other agencies and that they’re really recognizing the needs and working to fill those gaps,” said Casey Gilbert United Way Community Impact Director.

Applications to receive funding for the 2022-2023 cycle have closed, but donations are still being accepted to reach the distribution budget goal.

The link to donate to the United Way can be found here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.