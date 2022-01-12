ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Carbon border tax would reduce emissions and boost UK economy, think tank says

By Harry Cockburn
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gLf5z_0dj5lsRq00

A carbon border tax, in which importers pay duty on goods dependent on their carbon footprint , will help reduce pollution and level up the economy , an influential think tank has said.

According to the Centre for Policy Studies – a right-wing think tank which focuses on free market policies – a carbon border tax on energy intensive imports would see importers from outside of the UK "put on a level playing field with British businesses", they say this would help support the economies in many of the same areas the government wants to "level up".

The tax would work as a deterrent for importers to sell certain goods in the UK, and the European Union has previously suggested a similar structure for imports into the bloc.

The Centre For Policy Studies report suggests that as the UK government moves to reduce the emissions of heavy industry in Britain, the economic burden placed on companies could rapidly make foreign-made goods more competitive.

The report is backed by Alexander Stafford the MP for Rother Valley in South Yorkshire, and proposes a range of policies which the think tank said would help the government achieve its aims of "levelling up" and reaching net zero emissions.

The report’s authors said: "A carbon border tax [will] ensure that net zero does not leave those industries at the heart of many communities vulnerable to foreign competitors who are not subject to the same environmental standards".

The think tank is also called for a major policy programme to support the transition to a cleaner economy, including tax breaks for decarbonisation processes, the expansion of carbon pricing into agriculture, transport, and heating, expanding skills programmes such as apprenticeships to allow more people to work in "clean jobs", increase investment in clean technology research in areas such as energy and agriculture, adopt a carbon border tax, and "fund a bold new programme of technical universities", which they said would help "equip workers for precisely the sorts of green jobs which will form the future green economy".

Mr Stafford, who is a member of the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee said: “There’s no path to net zero that doesn’t run through this country’s industrial heartlands and that doesn’t involve reindustrialisation by new means.

"Business and enterprise will drive innovation and technological solutions – let’s unleash that potential and build the future with the pride of our past.”

Eamonn Ives, the head of energy and environment at the Centre for Policy Studies said: “Having just hosted Cop26, it is now time to get on with the next phase of decarbonising Britain’s economy. But at the same time, progress must be made on the government’s levelling up agenda.

"By tackling emissions from challenging sectors such as steel production or other industrial activities in the right way, these two goals are not just compatible but complementary. The package of policies mapped out in our report will help put Britain at the forefront of the global net zero realignment while providing a boost to the UK regions that need it most.”

The calls for a carbon border tax come eight months after similar calls from former trade secretary Liam Fox .

Last year, Dr Fox said: “Why should [UK and EU businesses] be taking measures to reduce their carbon footprint while high-polluting countries can sell into their markets without these costs?”

At the time the policy suggestion was met with a lukewarm response from the US, with John Kerry saying such a policy should be a "last resort", and with open hostility from Australia, with ministers saying it was "like putting shutters around your economy".

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UK says there is 'deal to be done' to resolve feud with EU

Britain’s foreign minister expressed optimism Friday that there is a “deal to be done” to resolve a Northern Ireland trade dispute that has soured the U.K.’s relations with the European Union Foreign Secretary Liz Truss struck an upbeat tone after her first set of talks with European Commission Vice President Maroš ŠefÄoviÄ, the bloc’s chief Brexit negotiator.“We have had constructive talks with the EU. We are now going to go into intensive negotiations to work towards a negotiated solution to sort out these very real issues for the people of Northern Ireland,” Truss told broadcasters.In a brief joint statement,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Gas grid ready for 20% hydrogen blend from next year

The gas grid will be able to deliver more hydrogen to households across Britain from next year, the trade body of network companies has said.The operators of the grid say they will have the capacity to blend 20% of the fuel into the regular gas grid, a move that could see a drop in households’ carbon emissions.“Whether it be heating our homes, powering our businesses or generating cleaner electricity, hydrogen will help drive up our energy security, while driving down our carbon emissions – and Britain’s gas grid companies are ready to get on with the job of delivering that,”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Economy surged ahead of Omicron outbreak

The UK’s economy was showing signs of leaving the pandemic behind it in November, before the Omicron variant of Covid-19 ripped through the country.During the month, gross domestic product (GDP) – a measure of all goods and services that were produced – rose by 0.9%.It was considerably ahead of the 0.4% that had been predicted by analysts, according to an average compiled by Pantheon Macroeconomics.The surge pushed GDP back above its pre-pandemic levels for the first time, the Office for National Statistics said.GDP grew 0.9% in November and is now 0.7% above its pre-pandemic peak.Services grew 0.7% (1.3% above), manufacturing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Stafford
The Independent

What does an ‘ambitious’ trade agreement with the UK mean for India?

India and UK have formally launched free trade negotiations and finalised the terms of agreement to double bilateral trade by 2030 for a post-Brexit free trade deal. Anne-Marie Trevelyan, UK secretary of state for international trade, and her Indian counterpart Piyush Goyal launched the deal on Thursday. She was on a two-day visit to India to hold talks on the “mutually beneficial agreement” for jobs, businesses and communities.The UK’s main demands include removing enormous import duties on scotch whisky and cars, which are currently at 150 per cent and 125 per cent respectively. New Delhi, in turn, reportedly wants to...
ECONOMY
El Paso News

City, General Motors partner to reduce carbon emissions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City announced Thursday a new partnership with General Motors to help El Paso catch up in the infrastructure race to charge electric vehicles. According to Tommy Gonzales this partnership will be bringing new jobs to city along with a wave of new technology.
EL PASO, TX
The Independent

Boost to economy from India trade deal as little as 0.12%, government admits

The UK’s prospective post-Brexit trade deal with India could boost the British economy by as little as 0.12 per cent, the government has estimated.International trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan welcomed the “golden opportunity” of a free trade agreement as she launched negotiations with her Indian counterpart in New Delhi on Thursday.A deal could increase Britain’s gross domestic product (GDP) “between 0.12 per cent and 0.22 per cent in the long run”, according to a strategy document published by the Department for International Trade (DIT).It is hoped that any new agreement would include cutting tariffs on exports of British-made cars and Scotch whisky, with...
WORLD
The Independent

Most companies driving deforestation are ‘failing to tackle problem’, report says

Most companies linked to key commodities driving deforestation have little or no policies aimed at tackling the problem, according to a new report.These firms are undermining global action on the climate crisis and also risk harming their own businesses activities by not doing more, the report said.They could also end up being ill-prepared for new regulation against deforestation - a key part of global greenhouse gas emissions - without taking more action to tackle it, the report by Global Canopy said.More than 140 world leaders at the Cop26 summit last November vowed to “work collectively to halt and reverse” the...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Think Tank#Green Economy#Uk Economy#British#The European Union#Rother Valley
The Verge

Bill Gates’ climate fund looks to funnel billions into carbon removal, green hydrogen, and more

Bill Gates’ climate investment fund is moving forward with plans to funnel billions of dollars into emerging green technologies. This week, the fund, Breakthrough Energy, put out a Request for Proposals for projects in Europe through Breakthrough Energy’s Catalyst program. It comes after the Catalyst program released its first RFP for similar projects in the US last month.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Financial security eroding at fastest pace since 2020

Household finances are “deteriorating” at the fastest rate since Covid-19 came to UK shores, as surging living costs and other economic concerns hit consumers’ pockets.The amount of cash people have to spend has had the sharpest drop since 2014, according to long-term research. Meanwhile, pessimism over future finances has risen over the course of 2021, largely due to fears over inflation, job security and growing household debt.Sentiment plummeted particularly in December, according to the latest Financial Wellbeing Index from Scottish Widows, falling from 44.0 in Q3 to 40.1 in the final quarter of 2021.A score of 50 would mean no...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Independent

US rejects UK plea for talks on steel tariffs in humiliation for Boris Johnson

The US has rejected a UK plea for face-to-face talks to remove punishing tariffs on UK steel, in an embarrassment for Boris Johnson.Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the trade secretary, urged her counterpart in Washington to jump on a plane after the US refused to strike a deal because of its fears about threats to the Northern Ireland Protocol.But Gina Raimondo, the US commerce secretary, has now told the Department for International Trade (DIT), that she is too busy to travel to the UK at present.“While Secretary Raimondo appreciates the kind invitation, she’s not in a position to travel to London in-person at...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Explainer: Oil price spike leaves limited options for Biden

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Two months after U.S. President Joe Biden announced an unprecedented effort among major oil consuming economies to work together to bring down rising fuel prices, prices are again approaching multi-year highs. And Biden has few options to stop the rally. Global benchmark Brent crude...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Executive approves £55m scheme to help with energy bills

The Stormont Executive has agreed a £55 million scheme to subsidise households badly hit by rising energy costs.A one-off payment of £200 will be made automatically to around 280,000 eligible people in Northern Ireland in receipt of specified benefits.Stormont Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said she hoped the first payments would be made next month.The payment will be administered by the UK Department of Work and Pensions and made through existing payment channels, without the need for an application.I know the impact that rising global energy prices are having on people on low incomesDeirdre HargeyStormont Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said: “Huge...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

No ‘convincing case’ for digital Bank of England currency, says Lords committee

The creation of an official UK digital currency could lead to a run on the banks during economic downturns, a committee of peers has warned.The Lords Economic Affairs Committee said that the introduction of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) could pose “significant risks” in the UK.Bank of England officials are currently among those at 90 central banks around the world who are exploring whether they should introduce their own digital currencies.“However, the introduction of a UK CBDC would have far-reaching consequences for households, businesses, and the monetary system for decades to come and may pose significant risks depending on...
ECONOMY
BBC

A trade deal with India in 2022 would be a big prize

Trade negotiations with India are not for the faint-hearted. But with no progress on a free trade deal with the United States, and none expected in the foreseeable future, the formal start of talks with India, being announced in New Delhi on Thursday, is the biggest negotiation the UK government will launch this year.
ECONOMY
baltimorenews.net

India, UK to kick-off negotiations for Free Trade Agreement today

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): The UK and India will launch negotiations on an ambitious Free Trade Agreement at an event in New Delhi on Thursday, said Britain's Department for International Trade on Wednesday (local time). Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will meet UK's International Trade Secretary...
ECONOMY
kksa-am.com

States With the Least Carbon-Intensive Economies

World leaders convened in Glasgow this November for the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference. Facing the intensification of global climate change, the negotiators reached an agreement that explicitly commits to reducing the use of coal, limiting other greenhouse gas emissions, and providing support to developing countries most impacted by climate change.
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

431K+
Followers
156K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy