ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Number of teachers signing up to cover Covid staff shortages ‘drop in the ocean’, warns union

By Liam James
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N9E6V_0dj5lqgO00

Some 500 former teachers who have signed up to tackle staff shortages in England's schools will not come close to covering absences caused by Covid, unions have warned.

Nadhim Zahawi, the education secretary, last month urged ex-teachers to temporarily return to help with a surge in absences amid the rise of the Omicron variant.

The Department for Education (DfE) estimates that one in 12 teachers and school leaders in England – around 44,000 – were off at the start of term last week.

Initial data from the DfE collected from 10 per cent of supply teacher agencies suggests 485 former teachers have signed up to help.

Meanwhile, 100 Teach First alumni – who trained to become teachers with the charity but now work outside the profession – have “expressed an interest” in supporting the workforce.

But headteachers' unions said the numbers “barely scratch the surface” and are “a drop in the ocean” compared to the challenge caused by the Omicron variant.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of NAHT , said: “It is great to see that a number of former teachers have been willing to offer their services to schools ... Unfortunately, the number of former teachers who have returned to classrooms is a drop in the ocean compared to the scale of the challenge faced.”

He said NAHT surveys had found that absence rates varied and more than 20 per cent of teachers were off in some schools. The education secretary said preparations were being made for as many as 25 per cent of teachers across England to be off.

Mr Whiteman said: “Despite the tireless work of school leaders and their teams, and the immense good will of every teacher who has returned to help out, there is no escaping the fact that if a school has a quarter of its workforce off, that will have a significant impact on education.”

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), thanked returning teachers but said the numbers returning “barely scratch the surface of the huge level of staff absence caused by Covid-19”.

“This initiative, while well-intentioned, was too little, too late, and the government should put more resources and effort into supporting measures to reduce the risk of transmission such as ventilation and testing,” he said.

The DfE has said the actual number of ex-teachers who have signed up is likely to be much larger given the size of the sample. It stressed that the call for ex-teachers to return was still ongoing.

Some volunteers may have approached schools directly and this would not be captured in the estimate, it added.

Want us to report on an issue that matters to you? Contact us by clicking here

The Education Policy Institute (EPI), a think tank, said schools may still have to turn to online learning despite the government's intervention.

James Zuccollo, director of school workforce at the EPI, said: “While schools will welcome any additional staffing support, this intervention is unlikely to reverse the recent increases in absences and prevent some schools from having to close.”

The Labour Party said the government did not have a credible plan to tackle workforce absences and keep children in schools.

Bridget Phillipson, shadow education secretary, said: “These figures show the government’s reliance on the good will of ex-teachers alone is an utterly inadequate answer to staffing shortages, equating to just one additional teacher for every 50 schools.”

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Schools 'may be forced to close': Classrooms could return to remote learning next month amid rising Covid cases, unions warn

Unions have warned that whole schools could return to remote learning in January despite Boris Johnson vowing to keep them open. The Prime Minister has told Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi that he is ‘absolutely determined’ to have children back in class and that keeping schools open is the ‘number one priority’, it was reported yesterday.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bridget Phillipson
Person
Paul Whiteman
The Independent

Schools forced to close as Covid causes shortage of teachers

Several schools in England have been forced to tell pupils to stay at home once again due to a wave of staff absences from Covid.Education leaders had warned that teacher shortages caused by the spread of the Omicron variant will cause disruption and could lead to widespread closures in the weeks ahead.Outwood Academy in Middlesbrough has announced the secondary school will be closed to pupils in year nine and ten this week due to “significant staff absences”.Steve Chalke – founder of the Oasis Community Learning trust of academies across England – said one of the trust’s primary schools in Birmingham...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Education Policy#Volunteers#Omicron#Dfe#Naht#The Association Of School#Ascl
The Independent

Hospital ‘could lose up to 1,000 workers as jabs made mandatory for NHS staff’

A London hospital could lose 1,000 staff members if they do not get vaccinated, its chief executive has acknowledged after a doctor challenged the Health Secretary about rules on mandatory jabs for NHS workers.Head of King’s College Hospital (KCH) Dr Clive Kay accepted he was “worried” as around 10% of approximately 14,000 workers  at the hospital are yet to receive a first dose.Dr Kay said his job was to “encourage staff to get vaccinated” after Sajid Javid was questioned by Steve James, a consultant anaesthetist on the ICU ward, during a visit to the hospital.The consultant had told the Health...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Workers told they can take 28 days off sick without doctor’s note

Workers have been told they can take 28 days off sick without needing a doctor’s note, allowing GPs to focus on the Covid booster rollout. The government has relaxed previous rules, which meant workers were required to show their employer a GP-signed sick note after seven days to receive sick pay or benefit payments.The public services union Unison issued a note telling its members: “The UK government has made a temporary change to the provision of ‘fit notes’ until 27 January 2022.“If you go off sick on or after 10 December 2021, employers can only ask employees for proof of...
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Department for Education
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Covid news – live: Midwives push for delay to mandatory health staff vaccines as deaths hit 11-month high

One of the UK’s most senior midwives has urged the government to “immediately” halt plans for mandatory Covid jabs for frontline health workers in England.Gill Walton, chief executive of the Royal College of Midwives, said the policy could have a significant impact on maternity services which, she added, are stretched due to staff absences currently being at their highest level since the pandemic began after the fallout of the Omicron variant. “We do not believe mandatory vaccination is the correct approach,” she said, adding leaders should instead be using “discussion, persuasion and education to increase vaccination among NHS staff,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

A THIRD of people who catch Covid may still be infectious after five days, study claims as nurses call for NHS staff to be exempt from No10's new self-isolation rules

A third of people who catch Covid may still be infectious after five days, according to a study that illustrates the gamble ministers face in cutting the self-isolation time. University of Exeter experts warned it meant a 'potential risk of onward transmission', given that tens of thousands of Brits are currently testing positive every day.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Unions challenge schools asking staff to teach merged classes amid shortages

Schools which routinely ask staff to teach more pupils in merged classes amid teacher shortages should be challenged, education unions have said. Ahead of the start of term, the Department for Education (DfE) told headteachers they may want to consider “combining classes” in the event of staff shortages to keep face-to-face teaching in place.
EDUCATION
The Independent

The Independent

431K+
Followers
156K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy