There is more talent churn at NPR with another high-profile exit: Audie Cornish is stepping down as host of “All Things Considered.”. Cornish announced her departure Tuesday (Jan. 4) on Twitter, saying, “Some personal news… this week I am joining many of you in ‘The Great Resignation.’ I love my job. I love the listeners of NPR and the people who make it. Alongside that truth, I am ready to stretch my wings and try something new. No doubt leaving @npratc [NPR All Things Considered] is a risk. It’s in the Library of Congress. It has been an honor to be part of this legacy of service and to work with the incredible hosts, producers and editors who make it. Thanks for letting me be part of the story.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO