ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Real Deal in the Rock founder Bill Ingram evaluates in-state Razorbacks signees

By Nick Walters
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YFxEv_0dj5kta200

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — While Arkansas has seen a rough patch as of late, there’s plenty of basketball to be played this season. And there’s also reason to believe “the future is bright” for the Hogs beyond 2022.

The Razorbacks finished with one of the nation’s top ranked signing classes, headlined by in-state recruits Nick Smith of North Little Rock, Derrian Ford of Magnolia, and Joseph Pinion of Morrilton. Adding to the list is out-of-state standouts Jordan Walsh out of Missouri and Barry Dunning out of Alabama.

Nick Walters visits with Real Deal in the Rock founder, Arkansas Hawks president Bill Ingram to hear his take on the Hogs’ in-state signees. Bill also reveals details of this year’s Real Deal event and talks up 2024 Razorbacks target, Central star Annor Boateng.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 16 News

UAPB’s Evans, Robinson’s Harris named top offensive linemen in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There may not be a more thankless position in sports than offensive line. On Friday at the Little Rock Touchdown Club, two “big men” were recognized for exemplary play in the 2021 season. An 11-time pro bowler and NFL Hall of Famer, Arkansas Pine Bluff grad Willie Roaf presented the 8th annual […]
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jordan, AR
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Little Rock, AR
Basketball
State
Missouri State
Little Rock, AR
Sports
City
Magnolia, AR
Local
Arkansas Basketball
State
Alabama State
City
Morrilton, AR
FOX 16 News

Navient settlement: Will my student loans be forgiven?

Navient made a settlement deal with 39 states to cancel student loan debt of students with private loans after being accused of predatory lending practices and giving out the loans to students who would not be able to pay them off. Now it'll cancel $1.7 billion in loans for thousands of students.
COLLEGES
FOX 16 News

Winter storm arrives this weekend: Here’s the latest

A strong low-pressure system will pull in colder air this weekend. While mostly cold rain is expected by Saturday morning, it will transition to snow by Saturday afternoon for most of the Natural state. Several inches of snow is likely for northern parts of the state, with accumulating snow possible here in central Arkansas.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Ingram
Person
Dwayne Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Hawks#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
932K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy