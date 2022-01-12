ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Open Floor: Klay Thompson is Back & Kawhi Leonard is Coming

By Michael Pina,Rohan Nadkarni
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YAMiV_0dj5kbwC00

Klay Thompson is back and the Warriors are looking as dangerous as ever. Plus we answer your questions about KD, Kawhi and much more.

In today's episode, Michael and Rohan react to Klay Thompson's triumphant return and wonder if it makes the Warriors clear title favorites or not. They then open up the mailbag and answer a few questions about eventual comebacks to the court by Jamal Murray, Anthony Davis, and Kawhi Leonard, and how they will impact the Western Conference. Should the Celtics actually consider trading Jayson Tatum instead of Jaylen Brown, or would that be a potentially devastating overreaction? Also, why are the Hawks so disappointing? Then, Michael predicts All-Star starters for the 2026-27 season.

Listen to the Open Floor Podcast

More NBA Coverage:

Jarrett Allen Is Quietly Making the Unlikeliest All-Star Case
NBA Power Rankings: Warriors Lead After Klay's Return
The Blockbuster Trade Proposal for Hawks and Celtics
NBA Rookie Rankings: Jalen Green's Shows Growth

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Klay hilariously reacts to not getting ball on wide-open look

Warriors star Klay Thompson might have been out for two-and-a-half years, but he is still the same competitive Klay. Playing just two games so far since his lengthy absence, the five-time All-Star is already his own biggest critic. Steve Kerr is playing the sharpshooter 20 minutes a game, and Klay...
NBA
bleachernation.com

Klay Thompson Will Also Sit Out Against the Bulls Tomorrow Night

Considering the injuries to Derrick Jones Jr., Javonte Green, Patrick Williams, and Alex Caruso, I think it’s only fair that the Bulls caught themselves a break for tomorrow night’s matchup against the Golden State Warriors. Although it was rumored earlier in the week, it’s now official: Klay Thompson...
NBA
NBC Sports

What Steph, Obama can agree on about Klay's jump shot

Steph Curry might be the most prolific 3-point shooter in NBA history, but does he have a "prettier" shot than his fellow Splash Brother in Klay Thompson? Former President Barack Obama doesn't believe so, and Curry agreed as he responded to fan questions on GQ's "Actually Me" Youtube series. "That...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Jamal Murray
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Jalen Green
Person
Jayson Tatum
CBS Sports

NBA Star Power Index: Ja Morant's inhuman block, LaMelo Ball's game-winner and Steph Curry's ice-cold shooting

Welcome back to NBA Star Power Index: A weekly gauge of the players getting the most buzz around the league. Inclusion on this list isn't necessarily a good thing -- it simply means you're capturing the NBA world's attention. This is also not a ranking. The players listed are in no particular order. This column will run every week throughout the regular season.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Kd#Hawks#The Open Floor Podcast
arcamax.com

Klay Thompson's comeback after back-to-back serious injuries is inspiring to players and fans alike

CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls fans attending Friday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors won’t be the only ones sorry to see Klay Thompson sitting on the bench. Bulls center Nikola Vučević was hoping to play against his old friend, whose return this week from back-to-back knee and Achilles injuries that sidelined him for two-plus seasons is one of the more inspiring storylines this season.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Is Kawhi Leonard playing vs. Spurs

The Los Angeles Clippers are set to face Dejounte Murray and the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center on Saturday night. The Clippers have been without superstar forward Kawhi Leonard the entirety of the season as he continues to rehab from a torn right ACL. As the star gets closer and closer to his highly anticipated return, it leads to one to wonder: Is Leonard playing vs. the Spurs?
NBA
ClutchPoints

The player the Warriors need to end this horrible slump

This season the Golden State Warriors are one of the best teams in the NBA. Some experts even pick them as favorites to make it to the NBA Finals and win it all. Stephen Curry and crew are 30-11 and have the second-best record in the league. But lately, they are in a slump that only one player can get them out of. That player is their defensive star Draymond Green.
NBA
watchstadium.com

Impact of Klay Thompson’s Return

Warriors guard Klay Thompson returned to the floor after a 941-day layoff. Shams Charania discusses his debut on Sunday and Pat Garrity weighs in on the importance of his return.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Is Klay Thompson playing vs Bucks

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson, made his return Sunday, January 9th at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He registered 17 points, in 20 minutes of play to help secure a 96-82 victory. It was an emotional, and exciting night that fans will remember the rest of their life. In this post, though, we’re answering a question on all Dubs fans’ minds — is Klay Thompson playing vs Bucks?
NBA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Raptors interested in bringing back familiar face involved in Kawhi Leonard trade

It’s been four years since the Toronto Raptors announced the huge Kawhi Leonard trade with the San Antonio Spurs that shook the landscape of the league and ultimately resulted in an NBA championship for Toronto. Leonard is in Los Angeles now, but the Raptors’ recent actions are indirectly bringing them back to the former star. According to a recent rumor, the Raptors are interested in bringing back a familiar face from the Leonard trade, per NBA reporter Marc Stein.
NBA
Cavaliers Nation

Rajon Rondo explains why he thinks he’ll be ‘a lot happier’ on Cavs than on Lakers

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo believes that he will be a lot happier in Cleveland after the team acquired him in a three-team deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. “I still want to compete at a high level,” Rondo told The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears. “I’m still a competitive person. I was fine in L.A. But at the same time, for my mental sake, I do think I will be a lot happier because I do like to compete and be involved. And here I will get an opportunity. It’s all about perspective. I always look at things a couple of different ways. But for me, personally, I wasn’t going crazy on the bench over there, but I was itching to play and have more of an impact.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

36K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy