Open Floor: Klay Thompson is Back & Kawhi Leonard is Coming

Klay Thompson is back and the Warriors are looking as dangerous as ever. Plus we answer your questions about KD, Kawhi and much more.

In today's episode, Michael and Rohan react to Klay Thompson's triumphant return and wonder if it makes the Warriors clear title favorites or not. They then open up the mailbag and answer a few questions about eventual comebacks to the court by Jamal Murray, Anthony Davis, and Kawhi Leonard, and how they will impact the Western Conference. Should the Celtics actually consider trading Jayson Tatum instead of Jaylen Brown, or would that be a potentially devastating overreaction? Also, why are the Hawks so disappointing? Then, Michael predicts All-Star starters for the 2026-27 season.

Listen to the Open Floor Podcast

More NBA Coverage:

• Jarrett Allen Is Quietly Making the Unlikeliest All-Star Case

• NBA Power Rankings: Warriors Lead After Klay's Return

• The Blockbuster Trade Proposal for Hawks and Celtics

• NBA Rookie Rankings: Jalen Green's Shows Growth