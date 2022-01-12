ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, PA

Mansfield Destroyers sign Brayden Horton for 2022 season

By Andy Malnoske
 3 days ago

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – The Mansfield Destroyers have announced their first big signing for 2022.

On Tuesday, the team welcomed Sayre baseball standout Brayden Horton to the team. Horton, an all-state catcher for Sayre High School, signed to play major college baseball at D-I Liberty University back in November. Horton has been dominate at the plate for Sayre and will look to bring that same pop to Mansfield this summer.

Horton hit a staggering a .492 last season for Sayre to go along with eight home runs on the season. The Destroyers are proud members of the New York College Baseball League (NYCBL) and play all of their home games at Mansfield University’s Shaute Field.

Games will begin in late June for the Destroyers in the NYCBL.

