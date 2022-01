BROOK PARK, Ohio — When Sarah Carter saw her ex-boyfriend pull up in front of her home late Saturday afternoon, she says she immediately called 911. Even after being shot in the leg, she focused on one thing, the four little lives in her home. "It's your leg, you're going to live, it's just your leg, the kids are fine, just stay calm," Carter said that was the mantra going through her head.

BROOK PARK, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO