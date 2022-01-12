Domestic assault charges against Tony Allen dismissed, lawyer says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Domestic assault and domestic vandalism charges against “The Grindfather” Tony Allen have been dismissed, according to lawyer Leslie Ballin who represented Allen against the charges.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred at his wife’s Collierville apartment. According to Collierville Police, Allen’s wife told officers that the former Memphis Grizzlies superstar broke open the door to the apartment and confronted her in the master bedroom about “keeping his children from him.”.

Collierville Police said that Allen took his wife’s phone and threw it in the toilet, leading Allen’s wife to injure her left knee during the struggle.

Ballin told FOX13 that Allen’s wife was present in court on Tuesday and that the charges against him were dismissed at her request.

Allen tweeted a picture of his family later that night.

Allen and his wife both still face federal prosecution after being named in a federal indictment that claims that Allen, his wife and several ex-NBA players defrauded the NBA Health and Benefits plan out of nearly $4 million.

Prior to the legal troubles, the Memphis Grizzlies had planned on retiring Allen’s jersey, an honor he received primarily due to his years as part of the Grizzlies “Core-Four”.

His jersey retirement was scheduled for January 28, 2022, but Allen has since asked the Grizzlies to postpone that ceremony.

