ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Pakistani migrant leaves jail for Tijuana shelter, still set on going to U.S.

By Salvador Rivera
abc27.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIJUANA (Border Report) — The first thing Nabeel Younis did when he got up Tuesday morning was head for a store to buy some pants and personal items for himself and three of his fellow migrants. It was their first day of relative independence in more than a...

www.abc27.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
abc17news.com

Medical relief teams leave Poland without reaching migrants

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — International humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders says its teams assigned to Poland’s border with Belarus have left the country after repeatedly being denied access to the migrants and refugees they went to help. Doctors Without Borders said Thursday that it spent three months unsuccessfully seeking permission for its emergency response workers to enter the forested border zone where hundreds of asylum-seekers now are stranded in freezing winter weather. Poland’s government has banned public access to the area. Reporters and humanitarian workers need special permission to enter. The European Union has accused the Belarusian government of encouraging people fleeing conflict and poverty to use Belarus as a gateway to illegally enter neighboring EU member nations.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tijuana#Pakistani#Guatemala#Mexico#Border Report#National Guard#Salvation Army#Catholics#Christians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
AFP

Latin American security contractors bitter after serving in US wars

Peruvian Vladimir Florez was guarding the US consulate in Afghanistan when a suicide bomber blew up a truck outside the gates, killing eight Afghans and sparking a firefight that lasted hours. The truck explosion, which was caught on camera, was so powerful "it sent me flying, I fell to the ground," said Florez.
POLITICS
The Independent

Hoda Muthana: US Supreme Court refuses to hear case of Alabama ISIS bride seeking to return home from Syria

The US Supreme Court has refused to hear the case of an American-born woman who left the country to become an ISIS bride and now wants to return home.The high court’s justices declined to consider the appeal of Hoda Muthana, who travelled to Syria in 2014 after becoming radicalised online, married three jihadis and had a son there.While she was overseas, the Obama administration ruled that she was not a US citizen as she had been born in New Jersey to a diplomat from Yemen, and cancelled her passport.Her family in Alabama has sued to allow her to return to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Man who faked his death to escape prosecution is found alive and suffering from Covid in Scotland

A Rhode Island man who faked his own death in order to dodge fraud and sexual assault charges has reportedly been found alive in Scotland. Nicholas Alahverdian supposedly died at age 32 from complications associated with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. However, he was discovered – now using the name Arthur Knight – on a ventilator fighting Covid-19 in a hospital in Glasgow, Scotland. The Providence Journal reported that Mr Alahverdian was arrested by Interpol at the hospital last month, shocking the staff, who had no idea they had been caring for a fugitive. The Utah County Attorney's Office told the publication that...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy