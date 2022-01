The Lovettsville Town Council pushed through efforts to update the Town Charter by holding two special meetings Monday night. After a slate of changes championed by Vice Mayor Chris Hornbaker failed to gain majority support during the council’s Dec. 16 meeting, members had planned to continue talks about what changes to make during the new year. However, during the council’s Jan. 6 meeting, Hornbaker presented a new draft that he said addressed the concerns expressed by residents and council members and pushed to have the changes ready for consideration during the current General Assembly session.

