Manitou Springs Police arrest former teacher, coach at Manitou Springs High School

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. – In early December of 2021, the Manitou Springs Police Department began to investigate a report of unlawful sexual assault on a child in 2009-2010 by a former teacher and soccer coach named Matthew Barton, age 53, at the Manitou Springs High School.

The investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued of Barton on six counts of the felony crime of Sexual Assault on a child by One in a Position of Trust on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Barton turned himself into the Criminal Justice Center in the late evening of the same date.

Courtesy of Manitou Springs Police Department.

Barton no longer works at Manitou Springs High School as of 2011. The police department said that the Manitou Springs School District has been fully cooperative with our investigation.

If any member of the public has any information on the case or Mr. Barton, they are asked to reach out to the Manitou Springs Police Department at 719-685-5407.

The MSPD is encouraging parents to continue to maintain close and transparent relationships with their children in order to have discussions about situations like this one. If you ever believe that your child was sexually assaulted, please reach out to your local law enforcement agency.

