ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Gov. Newsom signs executive order addressing staffing shortages for in-person learning

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pspoU_0dj5hHN900

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order on Tuesday to provide staffing flexibility to allow schools to support safe, in-person learning for students.

“Schools nationwide returning from winter break are experiencing short-term staffing shortages that are putting a strain on operations,” Newsom said. “We’re working closely with local education officials to cut red tape to allow qualified substitute teachers to help maintain safe learning environments. We are grateful for the thousands of dedicated teachers, classified staff and administrators who have worked tirelessly to provide safe learning environments for all of California’s students.”

The order will lower state barriers that delay the hire of qualified short-term substitute teachers. This will permit substitute teachers to have their assignments extended and provide additional flexibility to support retired teachers who have returned to the classroom.

Newsom's office also adds that the order will eliminate barriers that could prevent additional retired teachers from returning. It is only available to schools that make findings that the flexibilities will support in-person services for students despite staffing shortages caused by the surge in COVID cases.

The order will expire on March 31, 2022. A copy of the Governor’s executive order signed today can be found here .

The post Gov. Newsom signs executive order addressing staffing shortages for in-person learning appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Valley cannabis business owners warn of ‘impending industry collapse’ under excessive taxes

Cannabis leaders in California's capitol and in the Coachella Valley are warning the industry could soon collapse under excessive taxation. Local cannabis business owners in the valley say some shops are on their last leg – and there's a new push to city leaders to lower taxes so they can stay afloat. CEO of West The post Valley cannabis business owners warn of ‘impending industry collapse’ under excessive taxes appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Staff shortages push valley districts to prepare backup plans

Ongoing staff shortages at schools throughout the Coachella Valley are being magnified by the latest surge of COVID-19 cases. Officials with all 3 districts spoke with News Channel 3 about the extent of staff shortages each is experiencing, along with the impacts, and steps being taken to address the situation.  Dr. Joe Hyde, Assistant Superintendent The post Staff shortages push valley districts to prepare backup plans appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Date changed for Countywide effort to tally number of homeless

Riverside County's point-in-time homeless count will be moved to February instead of the end of this month, due to concerns about the recent upswing in coronavirus cases, which officials said today they hoped would abate in a month. "We made the decision to postpone," Department of Housing & Workforce Solutions Director Heidi Marshall said. "Our The post Date changed for Countywide effort to tally number of homeless appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Valley businesses, employees feel the impact of surge amid expired COVID pay protections

Local organizations and businesses in Coachella Valley are scaling back on some operations and hours as the Omicron-fueled COVID surge pushes their staffing limits. The surge is also coming at a cost to many workers, who are asked to quarantine after federal COVID-19 pay protections have expired. In 2020, Congress guaranteed many workers two weeks The post Valley businesses, employees feel the impact of surge amid expired COVID pay protections appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
Local
California Education
KESQ News Channel 3

Increase in at-home Covid testing causing cases to be underreported

Experts are warning that with Covid self-testing on the rise, the number of cases reported, which has skyrocketed due to the pandemic, could be even higher than we think. Despite the convenience of rapid self tests, some Covid cases detected at home are not be making it into official counts. Even with some underreporting, there's The post Increase in at-home Covid testing causing cases to be underreported appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Valley hospitals overwhelmed with staff shortages as Covid cases surge

Coachella Valley hospitals have not been able to catch a break, thanks to the omicron-fueled surge in covid-cases. “Our biggest challenge is being sure that we have adequate staff in order to care for these patients,” Eisenhower Health's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Alan Williamson. Tuesday marked the first time since Feb. 3, 2021 that Riverside The post Valley hospitals overwhelmed with staff shortages as Covid cases surge appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

California’s Newsom wants health coverage for all immigrants

By ADAM BEAM SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Backed by soaring revenues amid the pandemic, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday proposed a budget that would pay for the health care of all the state’s low-income residents living in the country illegally, while cutting taxes for businesses and halting a scheduled increase in the gas tax The post California’s Newsom wants health coverage for all immigrants appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County surpasses its highest ever case & positivity rates

Hospitalizations Since the county's last report on Monday, there have been an additional 42 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. This brings the county's total up to 943 hospitalizations. Tuesday marked the first time since Feb. 3, 2021 that the county has more than 900 COVID hospitalizations. A report by the county during Tuesday's Board of The post Riverside County surpasses its highest ever case & positivity rates appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
KESQ News Channel 3

Assemblyman Chad Mayes will not seek reelection, could impact congressional representation

On Monday, Assemblyman Chad Mayes (I-Yucca Valley) announced he will not be seeking reelection to serve a 5th term in the California State Assembly. Mayes tweeted "It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve the people of my district in the California legislature. I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have served." The post Assemblyman Chad Mayes will not seek reelection, could impact congressional representation appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County surpasses 900 COVID hospitalizations as it breaks the positivity rate record

Hospitalizations Since the county's last report on Monday, there have been an additional 15 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. This brings the county's total up to 901 hospitalizations. This marks the first time since Feb. 3, 2021 that the county has more than 900 COVID hospitalizations. A report by the county during Tuesday's Board of The post Riverside County surpasses 900 COVID hospitalizations as it breaks the positivity rate record appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Official: California COVID surge could ease next month

By BRIAN MELLEY LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California surge in coronavirus cases has shut down schools and sidelined thousands of police, firefighters, teachers, and health care workers but officials are hoping it will be short-lived. “My hope is that, you know, by the time we get to February, we’re on the downside of seeing The post Official: California COVID surge could ease next month appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy