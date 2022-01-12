SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Petco Park is getting a new look just in time for the return of Monster Jam and Monster Energy Supercross.

Fans have been waiting two years to see this event brought back to Petco Park. But the transformation from the field, into the ultimate track, is definitely no easy feat.

Tuesday, the park underwent the beginning stages to create one of the greatest motorsport shows in the world.

“You never know what you are going to see," Mike Moser, the tour manager with Monster Jam said. "We say it is unscripted unpredictable because it is.”

Monster Jam and Monster Energy Supercross are expected to bring in thousands of attendees over the course of two weekends.

This weekend, 12 athletes will go head to head in their 12,000 lb trucks. The drivers will be battling in three competitions throughout each day's event. Next weekend, dirt-bikes will take on a whole new course during Supercross.

But before any of the incredible stunts can be pulled off a foundation needs to be laid.

On Tuesday, 300 truckloads of dirt are laid down, and by Wednesday, a track is built. Thursday, the jumps and ramps needed for the weekend performance are planned to a tee.

“We do the final prep on the track Friday," Moser said. "Then Saturday and Sunday, we just paint the track, make it look good for the event. And have carnage.”

It's sure to be an experience unlike any other. Those with the Monster Jam team are glad to be able to showcase their skills to those in San Diego.

“The worlds been shut down for the last two years it seems, so to get back in here and get the excitement a monster jam to San Diego fans," Moser said. "To bring safe family entertainment to Petco, it’s awesome.”

Now the event encourages all patrons to follow Petco's rules. Mask wearing is encouraged. Vaccination for fans is also encouraged.