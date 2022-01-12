ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

UPDATE: Body found outside Mexia identified as missing Waco man

By Khadeeja Umana
 6 days ago
UPDATE: A deceased person found on a rural county road just south of Mexia has been confirmed to be a 55-year-old Waco man who was last seen Sunday.

Previous story:

Waco police are searching for a missing 55-year-old man.

"Willie Rhodes has been missing since Sunday and our officers believe he may be in immediate danger," said Waco police. "Willie was last seen driving a white Honda accord. His vehicle was recently recovered in Coolidge Texas."

According to police, Willie was last seen leaving work at 6:20 a.m. on Sunday from the Cefco gas station on 1620 South 18th Street. He was last seen in a green Cefco t-shirt, blue jeans, gray Nike Air shoes, and gold ray ban glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 753-4357 or call our Special Crimes Unit at (254) 750-7619.

