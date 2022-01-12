ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Five more Guantánamo detainees cleared for transfer from military prison

By Abigail Hauslohner
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. government has approved for transfer another five detainees held at the military prison in Guantánamo Bay in Cuba, including a “high-value” prisoner suspected of having been a key figure in al-Qaeda’s East Africa franchise. The transfer clearances came as the detention facility, used...

americanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin approves release of 5 more Guantanamo Bay detainees

President Joe Biden’s administration has approved the release of five men held at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, the Pentagon said on Tuesday. However, the men – who have been held without charge for years – likely won’t be freed anytime soon while the administration finds nations that will take them.
U.S. POLITICS
Press Democrat

Colangelo-Bryan: Guantánamo prison turns 20. Will it ever close?

On Jan. 11, 2002, a U.S. military plane landed at our base in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, and the first men deemed “the worst of the worst” by then-Vice President Dick Cheney were brought into the now-infamous detention center. Jumah Al-Dossari, a citizen of both Bahrain and Saudi...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Gitmo Approves First Transfer of Detainee Brought From CIA Black Site

A Somali detainee held at Guantánamo Bay since 2006 without being charged has been deemed safe for transfer with security guarantees by a panel. Guled Hassan Duran, 47, was first captured in 2004. He is the first high-value detainee brought to Guantánamo from a CIA black site to be approved for a transfer, according to a document obtained Monday by The New York Times. Duran is either the 14th or 15th of the 39 inmates remaining at Guantánamo to be recommended for transfer. However, Duran is unlikely to be moved out of Guantánamo to a country that agrees to take him with security arrangements acceptable to the Defense Department anytime soon. He remains unable to return to Somalia under congressional prohibition. The White House has transferred one detainee out of Guantánamo since Joe Biden took office—a Moroccan man whose release proceedings began during the Obama administration. “The administration remains dedicated to closing the detention facility at Guantánamo Bay,” a Pentagon spokesman said, declining to comment specifically on Duran’s case. “Nothing has changed about that.”
MILITARY
State
Georgia State
Daily Beast

Somalia Is Where U.S. Military Strategy Goes to Die

Twenty years ago—and less than one month after the catastrophic attack of 9/11—the United States mounted a decidedly unorthodox campaign in Afghanistan in an effort to destroy Osama bin Laden’s al-Qaeda terrorist network, and to remove from power the Taliban regime in Kabul that hosted the perpetrators of the most devastating attack on American soil since Pearl Harbor. Because Afghanistan was a remote, landlocked country with very little infrastructure, a conventional military invasion was deemed impossible just a few days after the most spectacular asymmetric warfare attack in modern history. It would have taken too long to plan and execute.
MILITARY
Navy Times

Two more Army reservists die of COVID

The military continues to average multiple COVID-19 deaths a week as the third year of the pandemic begins. While more than 98 percent of the active-duty force is at least partially vaccinated, the roughly half-a-million members of the Army Reserve and National Guard have until the end of June to be vaccinated. They make up five out of six of the military’s most recent deaths.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
HuffingtonPost

Ilhan Omar Calls On Biden To Close Guantanamo Bay Prison In Teen Vogue Essay

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) called on President Joe Biden to close Guantanamo Bay prison for good in a new essay featured in Teen Vogue. On the 20th year to the day that the notorious offshore prison at Guantanamo Bay was opened, Omar said it’s time for the prison ― which has long been known for enacting torture on its prisoners, many of whom have never been charged with a crime ― to close.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

No escape from Guantánamo

It was the first day of his fourth month without work, and Hisham Bin Ali Bin Amor Sliti was feeling increasingly agitated — like a caged animal. That’s how they treat him, he thought: like an animal. He was 5,500 miles and seven years away from Guantánamo Bay,...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Federal judge blocks Defense Department from firing 35 Navy sailors who refused to get the COVID vaccine for religious reasons because military's mandate violated their First Amendment rights

A federal judge has blocked the firing of 35 members of the US Navy who refused to comply with the military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate on religious grounds, as the military branches began axing non-compliant soldiers and officers. On Monday, US District Judge Reed O'Connor of the Northern District of Texas...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Michigan Republicans could face federal charges for signing fake electoral college certificates, state attorney general says

A group of Michigan Republicans who signed fake documents purporting to award the state’s electoral votes to Donald Trump could be facing federal criminal charges, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Thursday. Speaking on MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show, Ms Nessel said her office had been “evaluating” charges for signers of the ersatz vote certificates “for nearly a year”."I will say that under state law, I think clearly you have forgery of a public record, which is a 14-year offense, and election law forgery, which is a five-year offense,” she said.The fake document was signed by 16 people, many of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

