The pandemic changed the way society lives, works and functions. Over the last 18 months, large swathes of data have flooded the digital world, an influx of online interactions readily available for companies to capture. While this seems like the dream scenario for marketers, the challenge they are now facing is how to actually use that data effectively. For, as we shall see, mobile app, website and ecommerce traffic has yielded ample information on consumer habits and behaviors. As a result, as much as 37 percent of brands have improved their capacity to gather custom data significantly over the last 12 months.

INTERNET ・ 10 DAYS AGO