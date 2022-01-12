ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Pack, Bucs, Chiefs are top 3 in final Pro32 poll of season

By SIMMI BUTTAR
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wz0DZ_0dj5eFDO00
Packers Lions Football Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and head coach Matt LaFleur watch from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) (Duane Burleson)

NEW YORK — (AP) — The race to Super Bowl 56 in sunny southern California is about to begin.

And if the Green Bay Packers have anything to say about it, opposing teams will have to go through frigid Lambeau Field for an opportunity to get there.

The Packers finished the regular season with the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the top spot in the final AP Pro32 poll of the regular season.

The Packers earned all 12 first-place votes for 384 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.

Because Aaron Rodgers and the Packers earned the NFC’s bye, they will watch the wild-card weekend from home before knowing their opponent for the divisional round.

“Aaron Rodgers appears headed for a fourth MVP and, perhaps more importantly, a chance to address the only shortcoming on his resume,” Newsday’s Bob Glauber said.

“A second Super Bowl championship would check that box in dramatic fashion.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers remained at No. 2 in the poll. The Bucs, who beat the Packers in the NFC title game last season, are the No. 2 seed in the conference. The defending champs will open the postseason by hosting the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs inched up a spot to No. 3. The Chiefs will begin their drive for their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance as they host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. The Steelers, who are a 12 1/2-point underdog in the game, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, are the lowest-ranked playoff team in the poll at No. 14.

And the Tennessee Titans, who have the top seed in the AFC, gained a place to No. 4.

“Titans may not look dominating, but if (running back Derrick) Henry returns, look out,” Fox Sports’ John Czarnecki said.

The Dallas Cowboys climbed three spots to No. 5. The Cowboys will host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The 49ers, who beat the Los Angeles Rams in OT to clinch a playoff spot, moved up two places to round out the top 10. The Rams dropped three positions to No. 6. The Rams will close wild-card weekend by hosting the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. The Cards fell three places to No. 9.

The Cincinnati Bengals remained at No. 7 and will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. The Raiders moved up three spots to No. 12 after their thrilling 35-32 OT win over the Los Angeles Chargers to clinch a playoff spot. The Bengals will be trying to win a playoff game for the first time since the 1990 season. The team's playoff drought started with a loss to the then-Los Angeles Raiders.

The Buffalo Bills gained a spot to No. 8 and will host New England on Saturday night. The Patriots fell one place to No. 11.

To show how some of the teams started and finished in the poll, the Packers were at No. 18 after their 38-3 drubbing in Week 1 against the New Orleans.

Another team that made a big climb this season was the Titans, who were ranked No. 23 after Week 1.

Other Week 1 rankings of playoff teams: the Raiders (13), Eagles (17) and Bengals (19), who all won their respective season openers.

Among the teams that fell were the Seattle Seahawks, who opened at No. 3 and finished at No. 22 after a 7-10 season. The Saints started at No. 4 before finishing No. 16 and the Cleveland Browns opened at No. 8 and ended at No. 19.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Bill Cowher on Steelers-Chiefs NFL Wild Card Playoff game: 'I expect this game to be a lot closer'

Bill Cowher knows a thing or two when it comes to proving people wrong. An undersized college linebacker who went undrafted, Cowher battled and ultimately earned a spot on the Browns' 53-man roster. As the Steelers' head coach, Cowher's Steelers nearly upset the Cowboys in Super Bowl XXX as a 13.5-point underdog. A decade later, his team made history by becoming the first sixth seed to win the Super Bowl.
NFL
On3.com

ESPN predicts final score of every NFL playoff game, Super Bowl

ESPN tried their hand at predicting the final score of every NFL playoff game, from Wild-card weekend through Super Bowl LVI. With so many intriguing matchups at hand, there’s many twists and turns to predict on the way to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl. First, Wild-card weekend features...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Aaron Rodgers News

Over the past two months, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been dealing with a significant toe injury. Rodgers got stepped on during a game earlier this season and reportedly suffered a broken toe. Rather than opt for surgery and miss a week or two, the reigning NFL MVP has been playing through the pain.
NFL
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

NFL Playoffs kick off with three days of super wild card action, including Monday Night showdown

Get ready for a three-day weekend unlike any other. Super Wild Card Weekend begins with two games Saturday, continues with a tripleheader on Sunday, and finishes with the debut of a Monday night Wild Card game. The 2021 postseason kicks off Saturday on the heels of the most exciting regular season in NFL history. NFL […] The post NFL Playoffs kick off with three days of super wild card action, including Monday Night showdown appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Chiefs Get Discouraging Thursday Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs begin the defense of their AFC crown this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But they may be a little worse for wear by the time they host their playoff game. On Thursday, the Chiefs injury report saw downgrades for star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#Chargers#Titans#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Nfc#Ap#Newsday#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Fanduel Sportsbook#Afc#Fox Sports#Cowboys#The Los Angeles Rams
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Surprising Packers News

This time a year, NFL teams are bruised and injured. The Green Bay Packers, on the other hand, are getting healthier. Packers fans were treated to shocking good news on Thursday regarding the status of a previously-injured veteran player. On Nov. 14 last year, Packers outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus was...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Winners Club: We’re Talking About Playoffs

An extra week of games tacked on this year brought about a dramatic finish to the NFL regular season. Will the additional playoff spot in each conference (introduced in 2020) bring about similar theatrics over the next few weeks? Or are we headed for a chalky Super Bowl LVI despite the expanded ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Tyreek Hill News

Kansas City Chiefs fans collectively held their breath last Saturday when Tyreek Hill went down with a heel injury. Fortunately, the latest update on his status is very encouraging. On Friday afternoon, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters that Hill will suit up against the Pittsburgh Steelers “unless something...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Antonio Brown regretting decision to quit on Buccaneers mid-game

Antonio Brown‘s decision to quit on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17 shocked the NFL world, with just about everyone weighing in on the situation. Well, having had a couple of weeks to reflect on his actions, it seems Brown is having some regrets over his rash decision-making from that fateful Sunday.
NFL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
111K+
Followers
84K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy