Solvang, CA

Solvang extends Copenhagen Drive closure

By Lindsay Zuchelli
 3 days ago

SOLVANG, Calif. -- Solvang's Copenhagen drive will remain closed to car traffic for at least a little while longer.

Originally the city was planning to reopen the road to cars on February 2 , citing traffic and parking issues.

But this week the City Council decided to keep the road closed while council members work on more permanent closure options.

The street in the heart of Solvang has been closed since June of 2020 to allow restaurants and businesses to move operations outdoors during the pandemic.

