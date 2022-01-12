ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
German trade body warns of huge supply chain disruption over Omicron

investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's BGA trade association warned on Wednesday of massive supply chain disruptions due to the rapid spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant of the coronarvirus, but said a long-term collapse of the supply chains was unlikely. German industry has been hit by supply shortages of...

www.investing.com

INDUSTRY

