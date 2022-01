Palmetto, Fla. — A former police officer and firefighter from Central New York died Thursday after he was hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Florida. The Cicero Police Department on Friday announced in a Facebook post that retired police officer Curtis Majo, 70, had died. He was also a past Chief of the Brewerton Fire Department and a retired member of the Syracuse Fire Department, according to the post.

