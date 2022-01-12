This Utah cyclist competition opens for registration on Jan. 24

BEAVER, Utah (ABC4) – For those who found themselves disappointed over the canceling of the Tour of Utah in 2022 , another cycling competition is up for grabs, with registration right around the corner.

Crusher in the Tushar is the ultimate test for endurance as cyclists from around the world bike throughout the Tushar’s of Utah.

The race, which takes place on July 9, 2022, spans a length of 69.9 miles beginning in historic downtown Beaver. Cyclists will finish the race once they arrive at ski and summer resort, Eagle Point.

The race will also be featuring a 60/40 split of gravel to tarmac gravel sectors, it affords riders the opportunity to explore the stunning back country of Utah’s little-known Tushar Mountains and Fishlake National Forest.

Registration for the race opens on Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. MST.

What is a Tushar?

The Tushars are among Utah’s tallest mountain ranges, housing multiple peaks over 12,000 feet in elevation.



The competition features Utah’s highest road at an elevation of 11,500 feet. The Tushars are spread along Beaver and Piute Counties and reside in the Fishlake National Forest.

