Reese Witherspoon catches crypto backlash shortly after Matt Damon

By Jovita Trujillo
 3 days ago
Reese Witherspoon wants to know if you’re planning for the (near) future in the digital age. The actress is currently trending on Twitter after sharing, “In the (near) future, every person will have a parallel digital identity. Avatars, crypto wallets, digital goods will be the norm.” “Are you planning for this?” The 45-year-old added. Unfortunately, just like Matt Damon’s crypto commercial, Witherspoon has been getting roasted for the tweet.

There is a lot of confusion and division surrounding crypto, NFT’s, and bitcoins so it‘s no surprise Witherspoon’s tweet has people talking. “Hi Reese, 25-year programmer/technology professional here. This whole thing is a giant scam, and ecologically devastating for the planet. This dystopian future you long for is terrifying,” one person replied to the actress. “I need to know if this is actually you tweeting or you have someone that tweets for you?” Another added. Witherspoon’s Twitter avatar is an NFT and she often retweets content that has to do with women in crypto, so it looks like she is just really interested in it.

It’s not the first time a celebrity has caught some heat over cryptocurrency. Damon recently starred in a crypto commercial that was certified cringe-worthy. The 51-year-old did his best acting as he compared investing in crypto to historical accomplishments. “These mere mortals, just like you and me, as they peer over the edge, they calm their minds and steel their nerves with four simple words that have been whispered by the intrepid since the time of the Romans: Fortune favors the brave,” the Good Will Hunter actor said. The commercial has been running for a few months and you can find just how angry its made people on Twitter. “I just can’t get on board with this commercial where Matt Damon compares people investing in cryptocurrency to the Wright brothers,” one user wrote.

Considering the backlash Damon and Witherspoon have garnered, people are asking celebrities to stop with the crypto pushing. “Dear celebrities tempted to promote cryptocurrency, NFTs, metaverse — please note the public’s reaction to Matt Damon and Reese Witherspoon. Don’t do that. Be smarter. Be like Keanu,” Leilani Munter tweeted along with a video of Keanu Reeves laughing at NFT’s.

New York City, NY
