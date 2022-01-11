ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Rise Season 3 to Debut This Spring on OWN — Plus, Get First Spoilers!

By Vlada Gelman
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago

All Rise will be back in court this spring, when Season 3 debuts on its new home OWN , series star Simone Missick announced on the show’s Instagram account on Tuesday. Additionally, the actress revealed that the theme of the upcoming run will, fittingly, be “new beginnings.”

During an Instagram Live with The Kings of Napa star Yaani King Mondschein, Missick also teased that “something dramatic happens at the courthouse and somebody might not make it.” Plus, “somebody might be coming into Lola’s life and messing things up,” Missick hinted.

OWN resurrected the cancelled CBS legal drama last September for a 20-episode Season 3. Missick will reprise her role as Judge Lola Carmichael, in addition to serving as an executive producer. The other confirmed returning cast members include Wilson Bethel as Lola’s best friend, Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan; Jessica Camacho as public defender Emily Lopez; J. Alex Brinson as bailiff-turned-lawyer Luke Watkins; Ruthie Ann Miles as Lola’s assistant Sherri Kansky; Lindsay Mendez as court reporter Sara Castillo; and Lindsey Gort as defense attorney Amy Quinn. (Marg Helgenberger, who played Lola’s mentor Judge Lisa Benner, will also be back in some capacity.) Dee Harris-Lawrence ( David Makes Man ) will once again serve as showrunner.

All Rise has been a great performer, achieving strong ratings and growing its share from Season 1 to 2,” OWN president Tina Perry previously said in a statement. “Featuring a strong character front and center, Judge Lola Carmichael’s story reflects our audience with powerful affirmation. A special thanks to Warner Bros. Television and our incredible showrunner and longtime partner Dee Harris-Lawrence. We can’t wait to get started on Season 3 and bring this show back for long-standing and new fans alike.”

Want scoop on All Rise , or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

