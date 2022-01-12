ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Monterey County discuss banning single-use e-cigarettes and flavored tobacco

By Melody Waintal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23hK0I_0dj5c19j00

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) The Monterey County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to request the Health Department create an ordinance on Jan. 25 banning flavored tobacco products and single-use e-cigarettes in unincorporated Monterey County.

The board will also discuss whether or not to ban re-usable e cigarettes in the same area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E4eEX_0dj5c19j00

According to the California Student Tobacco Survey from 2019 to 2020, flavored e cigarettes are the most common tobacco product with 91.6% of high school tobacco users reported using flavored tobacco products.

